PM, Danish Counterpart Agree On Enhanced Bilateral Cooperation On Climate Change
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 12, 2024 | 09:09 PM
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen on Tuesday agreed on the need to enhance bilateral cooperation as well as build global consensus on the key climate change priorities so that the planet could be saved from the harmful impact of climate change
BAKU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen on Tuesday agreed on the need to enhance bilateral cooperation as well as build global consensus on the key climate change priorities so that the planet could be saved from the harmful impact of climate change.
During a meeting on the sidelines of the COP 29, both sides discussed bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Denmark in political, trade and investment, agriculture, information technology and climate change with special emphasis on the areas of green transition and infrastructural development, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.
Referring to 75 years of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Denmark this year, the prime minister stressed on the need to expand economic ties through collaborative partnerships.
The Danish premier conveyed their willingness to work with Pakistan for further bolstering bilateral economic ties and addressing regional and global issues of common interest.
Recent Stories
SALU students demonstrates talents & creativity
After ODI series, Pakistan determined to win T20I series against Australia
Gold prices witness sudden decline in both int’l, local markets
PTI several leaders detained by police from outside Adiala jail
PCB seeks ICC’s written response on India’s refusal for Champions Trophy 202 ..
Punjab govt submits details of cases against Imran Khan before LHC
NAB should assess jurisdiction before investigating corruption cases: IHC
SC sets constitutional cases for hearing from Nov 14
Smog conditions to persist in Punjab till December: NEOC
Punjab govt closes schools across all districts amid smog
PM to attend opening session COP-29 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2024
More Stories From World
-
PM calls for global galvanization, efforts to protect glaciers’ health, future of humankind41 minutes ago
-
Crisis-hit Germany headed for February 23 snap election51 minutes ago
-
Tennis: ATP Finals results1 hour ago
-
Boeing reaches settlement to avert civil trial in MAX crash2 hours ago
-
Romina urges South Asian countries to unite for regional climate action2 hours ago
-
Bees help tackle elephant-human conflict in Kenya3 hours ago
-
Poland hoping Swiatek can inspire BJK Cup 'revenge' against Spain3 hours ago
-
35 killed, dozens wounded in south China car ramming4 hours ago
-
35 killed, 43 injured in China car-ramming4 hours ago
-
Arab-Islamic leaders unite in Riyadh, reaffirm support for Palestinian cause4 hours ago
-
Chinese shares close lower Tuesday4 hours ago
-
35 killed, dozens wounded in south China car ramming: police4 hours ago