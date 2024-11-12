Open Menu

PM, Danish Counterpart Agree On Enhanced Bilateral Cooperation On Climate Change

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 12, 2024 | 09:09 PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen on Tuesday agreed on the need to enhance bilateral cooperation as well as build global consensus on the key climate change priorities so that the planet could be saved from the harmful impact of climate change

During a meeting on the sidelines of the COP 29, both sides discussed bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Denmark in political, trade and investment, agriculture, information technology and climate change with special emphasis on the areas of green transition and infrastructural development, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Referring to 75 years of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Denmark this year, the prime minister stressed on the need to expand economic ties through collaborative partnerships.

The Danish premier conveyed their willingness to work with Pakistan for further bolstering bilateral economic ties and addressing regional and global issues of common interest.

