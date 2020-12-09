UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Declares All-out Fight Against Virus Spread In Seoul, Nearby Areas

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 01:09 PM

PM declares all-out fight against virus spread in Seoul, nearby areas

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said Wednesday that the government will concentrate "all of its capabilities" on countering the rapid spread of COVID-19 in and around Seoul

SEOUL (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said Wednesday that the government will concentrate "all of its capabilities" on countering the rapid spread of COVID-19 in and around Seoul.

"(The government) will focus all of its capabilities (in the greater Seoul area)," he said, stressing the significance of turning around the situations in the region where around half of South Korea's 52-million population reside.

"The trend of COVID-19 spreading in the capital region is very serious," he said during a government meeting of top officials in charge of dealing with the pandemic.

The meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters was held at the provincial government office of Gyeonggi Province in Suwon, 45 kilometers south of Seoul.

Since Tuesday, the government has imposed the second-toughest curbs of the five-tiered virus restriction system in Seoul and the nearby city of Incheon and Gyeonggi Province, which have experienced a rapid climb in new cases, and mid-level restrictions in the rest of the country.

Chung said the government is meticulously planning its vaccine administration program, including the selection of first recipients and the logistics of vaccines, and pledged to do the utmost to administer vaccines to the general public when needed after monitoring the situations in other countries.

President Moon Jae-in, meanwhile, plans to convene an emergency meeting later in the day to review the virus response situation in the capital region, according to Cheong Wa Dae.

The meeting is to take place at the national crisis response center at the presidential compound and attendees will include Noh Young-min, Moon's chief of staff; Suh Hoon, director of national security; and Health Minister Park Neunghoo. Top officials from the Seoul and Incheon city governments, and the Gyeonggi provincial government will also participate in it through video link.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Wa Suwon Incheon Seoul South Korea All From Government Top

Recent Stories

SEPCO`s recovery campaign is full swing in Khairpu ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan highlights Indian atrocities in Kashmir o ..

2 minutes ago

Man shot dead over land dispute

2 minutes ago

Rescue 1122 initiates its services in Khacha Khoh ..

2 minutes ago

Treat for sports lovers this week with 22 events t ..

40 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan welcomes Joe Biden's lik ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.