PM Departs To Pakistan After Concluding Five-day Historic Visit To China
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 08, 2024 | 09:15 PM
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday departed to Pakistan after concluding his historic and fruitful five-day visit to China where he held extensive meetings with the Chinese leadership, authorities, companies, investors and businessmen
XI'AN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday departed to Pakistan after concluding his historic and fruitful five-day visit to China where he held extensive meetings with the Chinese leadership, authorities, companies, investors and businessmen.
At the airport, the prime minister was seen off by Shaanxi Province Vice Governor Chen Chunjiang, senior Chinese and Pakistan Embassy officials.
Prime Minister Sharif’s visit etched as another milestone in further solidifying of Pak-China bilateral ties, bilateral trade, strategic partnership and the initiation of second phase of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.
The prime minister said that his recent visit to China would add a new dimension to the bilateral ties between Pakistan and China and thanked the Chinese leadership including President Xi and Premier Li Qiang for their hospitality.
He said that the friendship between the two countries was unprecedented.
During the visit, the Chinese business people and investors met with the Pakistani counterparts, he said, adding that Chinese progress in information technology, agriculture, minerals and other sectors was worth emulating.
“The economic partnership between China and Pakistan will benefit the people of the two countries. The positive outcome of the recent visit will have long- lasting impacts,” the prime minister was quoted as saying.
Separately, on his X account, the prime minister extended his heartfelt gratitude to the people and Government of China for the warm hospitality throughout this remarkable and immensely fruitful visit.
“Under President Xi Jinping’s visionary leadership, China is reaching new heights and In order for Pakistan to flourish and progress, there are abundant lessons we can glean from our steadfast ally. Pakistan and China are proud to be Iron Brothers!” he further added in the post.
Recent Stories
TDAP organizes handicrafts, bangles expo in Hyderabad
Turkish envoy visits University of Faisalabad
Pak, China reaffirm to strengthen strategic relationship, safeguard common inter ..
Sherwan Police foil robbery attempt, arrest 4 suspects
Deputy PM Dar, Bagheri discuss Gaza, Rafah situation
The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Ch Anwar ul Haque approves Princip ..
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa elect to bowl first against Netherlands
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Imad’s participation in match against India uncertain
Punjab to launch emergency services on motorways
DC Astore chairs meeting regarding electricity bills recovery
KP Additional CS of Home Affairs reviews skill development programs at CJH
PM leaves for Pakistan after concluding five-day historic visit to China
More Stories From World
-
UN Woman representative calls on Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Haji Gul Bur Khan44 minutes ago
-
Govt. to send 1,000 students to Yangling Base for latest agri-training: Prime Minister Muhammad Sheh ..44 minutes ago
-
Seamless Hajj operation enables Pakistani pilgrims to focus on spiritual journey56 minutes ago
-
Italy votes in EU election with Meloni poised as powerbroker2 hours ago
-
Ukraine targets airfield in south Russia with drones2 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz's visit gets extensive media coverage in Chinese media3 hours ago
-
Syria's forgotten health crisis needs healing: WHO regional chief3 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz's visit to China to help in CPEC upgradation: Zafaruddin Mehmood3 hours ago
-
Super Rugby semis locked down as Rebels farewelled4 hours ago
-
Apollo 8 astronaut dies in small plane crash at age 904 hours ago
-
Alcaraz eyeing history in French Open final against Zverev5 hours ago
-
'Shaken' Danish PM cancels appointments after street attack5 hours ago