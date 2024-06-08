Open Menu

PM Departs To Pakistan After Concluding Five-day Historic Visit To China

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 08, 2024 | 09:15 PM

PM departs to Pakistan after concluding five-day historic visit to China

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday departed to Pakistan after concluding his historic and fruitful five-day visit to China where he held extensive meetings with the Chinese leadership, authorities, companies, investors and businessmen

XI'AN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday departed to Pakistan after concluding his historic and fruitful five-day visit to China where he held extensive meetings with the Chinese leadership, authorities, companies, investors and businessmen.

At the airport, the prime minister was seen off by Shaanxi Province Vice Governor Chen Chunjiang, senior Chinese and Pakistan Embassy officials.

Prime Minister Sharif’s visit etched as another milestone in further solidifying of Pak-China bilateral ties, bilateral trade, strategic partnership and the initiation of second phase of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister said that his recent visit to China would add a new dimension to the bilateral ties between Pakistan and China and thanked the Chinese leadership including President Xi and Premier Li Qiang for their hospitality.

He said that the friendship between the two countries was unprecedented.

During the visit, the Chinese business people and investors met with the Pakistani counterparts, he said, adding that Chinese progress in information technology, agriculture, minerals and other sectors was worth emulating.

“The economic partnership between China and Pakistan will benefit the people of the two countries. The positive outcome of the recent visit will have long- lasting impacts,” the prime minister was quoted as saying.

Separately, on his X account, the prime minister extended his heartfelt gratitude to the people and Government of China for the warm hospitality throughout this remarkable and immensely fruitful visit.

“Under President Xi Jinping’s visionary leadership, China is reaching new heights and In order for Pakistan to flourish and progress, there are abundant lessons we can glean from our steadfast ally. Pakistan and China are proud to be Iron Brothers!” he further added in the post.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Technology Governor Business China Agriculture Visit CPEC Progress Post Media From Government Xi Jinping Airport

Recent Stories

TDAP organizes handicrafts, bangles expo in Hydera ..

TDAP organizes handicrafts, bangles expo in Hyderabad

39 seconds ago
 Turkish envoy visits University of Faisalabad

Turkish envoy visits University of Faisalabad

48 seconds ago
 Pak, China reaffirm to strengthen strategic relati ..

Pak, China reaffirm to strengthen strategic relationship, safeguard common inter ..

29 seconds ago
 Sherwan Police foil robbery attempt, arrest 4 susp ..

Sherwan Police foil robbery attempt, arrest 4 suspects

31 seconds ago
 Deputy PM Dar, Bagheri discuss Gaza, Rafah situati ..

Deputy PM Dar, Bagheri discuss Gaza, Rafah situation

32 seconds ago
 The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Ch A ..

The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Ch Anwar ul Haque approves Princip ..

34 seconds ago
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa elect to bowl ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa elect to bowl first against Netherlands

54 minutes ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Imad’s participation in ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Imad’s participation in match against India uncertain

1 hour ago
 Punjab to launch emergency services on motorways

Punjab to launch emergency services on motorways

46 minutes ago
 DC Astore chairs meeting regarding electricity bil ..

DC Astore chairs meeting regarding electricity bills recovery

46 minutes ago
 KP Additional CS of Home Affairs reviews skill dev ..

KP Additional CS of Home Affairs reviews skill development programs at CJH

46 minutes ago
 PM leaves for Pakistan after concluding five-day h ..

PM leaves for Pakistan after concluding five-day historic visit to China

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World