PM-designate Draghi to meet Italy president Friday: official

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ):Mario Draghi was scheduled to meet Italy's president on Friday evening, the presidential palace said, a precursor to being formally appointed as prime minister.

The meeting between the former head of the European Central Bank and President Sergio Mattarella was scheduled for 1800 GMT, Mattarella's office said in a statement.