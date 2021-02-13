UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM-designate Draghi To Meet Italy President Friday: Official

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 01:15 AM

PM-designate Draghi to meet Italy president Friday: official

Mario Draghi was scheduled to meet Italy's president on Friday evening, the presidential palace said, a precursor to being formally appointed as prime minister

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ):Mario Draghi was scheduled to meet Italy's president on Friday evening, the presidential palace said, a precursor to being formally appointed as prime minister.

The meeting between the former head of the European Central Bank and President Sergio Mattarella was scheduled for 1800 GMT, Mattarella's office said in a statement.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Bank Italy

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

20 minutes ago

Higher Committee Overseeing National Strategy on A ..

1 hour ago

Italy's Draghi Arrives at Presidential Palace Ahea ..

2 minutes ago

Italian President Accepts Ministers' List From Dra ..

2 minutes ago

Italy tightens virus curbs as variant fears rise

2 minutes ago

UK Supreme Court Allows Nigerian Farmers to Sue Sh ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.