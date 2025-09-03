PM Directs To Replicate China's Quality Standards At Pakistan Hospitals
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 03, 2025 | 02:10 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to establish simple, robust and sustainable infrastructure at Islamabad's under-construction hospitals, including Jinnah Medical Complex, to deliver high-quality medical facilities, modeled on China's standards.
The prime minister, during his visit to Beijing's Anzhen Hospital, instructed to prioritise the high-quality facilities at Pakistan's under-construction hospitals, on the pattern of the Chinese system.
During the tour of the hospital, he reviewed the facilities being provided at Anzhen Hospital, and appreciated the effective system, modern technology and efficient services being provided there.
The prime minister was briefed about the available health facilities, robotic systems for better administration and other hi-tech facilities.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, and Federal ministers Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Ahsan Iqbal, Muhammad Aurangzeb and Attaullah Tarar also accompanied the prime minister.
Recent Stories
China marks 80th anniversary of victory over Japan with grand military parade
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2025
Operation against Khawarij completed, all 6 terrorists killed, six security pers ..
205 drug dealers held in 24 hours
WPC discusses plan addressing climate change
Minister vows action against illegal riverbed constructions
President condemns terrorist attack on FC headquarters in Bannu
Muqam chairs high level meeting
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directs DCs to assess flood damages, e ..
Timely evacuation & relief ensured under PM’s supervision: ederal Minister for ..
Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemns Bannu terror attack, pays tribut ..
More Stories From World
-
PM directs to replicate China's quality standards at Pakistan hospitals6 minutes ago
-
Deer population in Nara Park hits record high, visitor injuries increase46 minutes ago
-
UN warns of deepening humanitarian crisis as Israel continues blocking aid deliveries1 hour ago
-
Xi hails "unstoppable" national rejuvenation at V-Day commemorations2 hours ago
-
China marks 80th anniversary of victory over Japan with grand military parade3 hours ago
-
Aid teams racing to reach survivors of deadly quake in eastern Afghanistan: UN13 hours ago
-
Ambassador Rahim meets Mayor of Belgium's Watermael-Boitsfort16 hours ago
-
UK announces medical treatment, scholarships for Palestinians20 hours ago
-
Death toll due to earthquake crosses 1,400 mark in Afghanistan21 hours ago
-
Istanbul Airport becomes busiest airport in Europe1 day ago
-
UN chief calls for strengthening multilateralism, appeals for Gaza peace at SCO summit1 day ago
-
Ahsan visits Tianjin to explore new opportunities for Pakistan under CPEC 2.01 day ago