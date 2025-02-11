PM, DP World CEO discuss stronger bilateral ties at World Government Summit

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday held discussions on bilateral matters with Group Chairman and CEO of DP World Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem at the World Government Summit in Dubai.

The prime minister commended the successful recent visit of the DP World delegation to Pakistan, which fostered meaningful investment collaboration between the two sides, a Prime Minister's Office news release said.

The prime minister emphasized that such partnerships would bolster the trade relations between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

He lauded DP World's role in enhancing Pakistan's trade and logistics infrastructure and reiterated Pakistan's commitment to the swift completion of Intergovernmental Agreements (IGAs) signed with the company.

Pakistan, through the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), is striving to make investment procedures smoother and more transparent, thus improving the country's business environment for global investors, he said.

Acknowledging DP World’s strategic vision, the prime minister recognized the company’s potential to expand operations in Pakistan, capitalizing on the country’s strategic location and the success of projects like the Jebel Ali Port.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem expressed gratitude for Pakistan's ongoing support and reaffirmed DP World’s commitment to timely project completions and exploring new avenues for cooperation.

The DP World Chairman also announced the establishment of a dedicated exhibition hall in the UAE to promote Pakistani products, a move that will enhance access to the Emirati market and boost the visibility of Pakistani goods.

Prime Minister Sharif welcomed this initiative, highlighting its potential for fostering deeper economic ties.