PM, DP World CEO Discuss Stronger Bilateral Ties At World Government Summit
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2025 | 07:55 PM
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday held discussions on bilateral matters with Group Chairman and CEO of DP World Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem at the World Government Summit in Dubai
DUBAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday held discussions on bilateral matters with Group Chairman and CEO of DP World Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem at the World Government Summit in Dubai.
The prime minister commended the successful recent visit of the DP World delegation to Pakistan, which fostered meaningful investment collaboration between the two sides, a Prime Minister's Office news release said.
The prime minister emphasized that such partnerships would bolster the trade relations between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
He lauded DP World's role in enhancing Pakistan's trade and logistics infrastructure and reiterated Pakistan's commitment to the swift completion of Intergovernmental Agreements (IGAs) signed with the company.
Pakistan, through the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), is striving to make investment procedures smoother and more transparent, thus improving the country's business environment for global investors, he said.
Acknowledging DP World’s strategic vision, the prime minister recognized the company’s potential to expand operations in Pakistan, capitalizing on the country’s strategic location and the success of projects like the Jebel Ali Port.
Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem expressed gratitude for Pakistan's ongoing support and reaffirmed DP World’s commitment to timely project completions and exploring new avenues for cooperation.
The DP World Chairman also announced the establishment of a dedicated exhibition hall in the UAE to promote Pakistani products, a move that will enhance access to the Emirati market and boost the visibility of Pakistani goods.
Prime Minister Sharif welcomed this initiative, highlighting its potential for fostering deeper economic ties.
Recent Stories
Abdullah bin Zayed, Vietnam’s Deputy Prime Minister discuss strengthening coop ..
KPK health department seeks annual performance reports from MTI's
PTI senator moves IHC for production order
Ways discussed to resolve Multan traffic issues
Another big drug supplier arrested from Pirwadhai
Jail hospitals being upgraded: DC
Steps taken to increase revenue of WWB shops: Provincial Minister for Labor, Faz ..
DG Agriculture Dept reviews preparation of historic Sibi Mela to start on Feb 13
Press Release from Business Wire: Type One Energy
Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative, World Bank sign MoU on driving innovation to ..
Strong academia-industry linkage hallmark of the PML-N government: Ahsan Iqbal
Two held with 14kg drugs
More Stories From World
-
Press Release from Business Wire: Type One Energy7 minutes ago
-
China battery giant CATL starts Hong Kong listing process31 minutes ago
-
Press Release from Business Wire: Bynder31 minutes ago
-
Press Release from Business Wire: Atlassian Corporation2 hours ago
-
Press Release from Business Wire: MultiBank Group2 hours ago
-
WHO launches plan for free child cancer medicines2 hours ago
-
Warren Gatland to leave job as Wales coach: reports2 hours ago
-
Inaugural Esports Olympics delayed to 2027 in Riyadh2 hours ago
-
China's SMIC reports annual profit slump as tech curbs bite2 hours ago
-
US judges challenge Trump cuts as legal battles mount2 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz, UAE president discuss trade, economic cooperation; stress efforts for Palestine peace55 minutes ago
-
Key Bangladesh party warns over unrest after buildings smashed2 hours ago