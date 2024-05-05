Open Menu

PM Felicitates Sadiq Khan On His Re-election As Mayor Of London

Sumaira FH Published May 05, 2024 | 11:00 AM

PM felicitates Sadiq Khan on his re-election as Mayor of London

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday congratulated Sadiq Khan on his election as Mayor of London for the third consecutive term.

The prime minister offered his heartiest felicitation to the newly elected Mayor Sadiq Khan ‘on his hat trick’, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release issued here.

As a hard-working British Pakistani, he not only raised the head of his parents high but also made every Pakistani to rejoice his victory with pride, he further observed.

The prime minister further said that his re-election for the third term also indicated his popularity and his devotion to public welfare.

He also expressed his best wishes for the future success of Sadiq Khan.

