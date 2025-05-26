PM Felicitates Senator Karim On Election As Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadith Chief
Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2025 | 10:30 AM
ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday congratulated Senator Hafiz Abdul Karim on his election as the Amir of Markazi Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadith.
The prime minister, who is currently in Turkiye on the first leg of his four-nation visit, expressed good wishes for the newly elected Amir of Markazi Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadith.
Hafiz Abdul Karim was elected unopposed as the position fell vacant following the passing of former Amir Professor Sajid Mir on May 3.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2025
African ambassadors to UAE host reception marking Africa Day
UAE placed in Group C of FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025
UAE in Group C of 2025 Arab Cup in Qatar
Heavy rain, strong winds in Pakistan leave 14 dead, 50 injured
Active Abu Dhabi launches 'Misrah' to promote National Identity, community well- ..
Gaza Strip still on brink of famine, WFP warns
Arab Media Summit 2025 kicks off tomorrow in Dubai with nearly 8,000 media profe ..
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Jordan's King on Independence Day
Hamdan bin Mohammed to embark on official visit to Oman leading high level deleg ..
Lahore Qalandars clinch third PSL title after thrilling win over Quetta Gladiato ..
More Stories From World
-
PM felicitates Senator Karim on election as Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadith chief1 minute ago
-
Foreign students in "panic mode" at Harvard University after Trump administration blocks enrollment1 hour ago
-
UNHCR highlights plight of Rohingya refugees amid alarming reports10 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Turkiye renew commitment to further deepen multifaceted cooperation10 hours ago
-
One in 4 jobs globally threatened by generative artificial intelligence: UN Report10 hours ago
-
UNGC BRI action platform High-Level Steering Committee annual meeting held in Indonesia13 hours ago
-
Pakistani military achieved significant victory in Indo-Pak air battle on May 7: Chinese Scholar13 hours ago
-
In Search of Blessings: Pilgrims continue to climb to Hira Cave14 hours ago
-
Hajj 2025: Over 2,500 complaints resolved by Lost, Found Cell since May 920 hours ago
-
At UNSC, Pakistan warns against India's 'malevolent designs' to stop flow of water1 day ago
-
Saudi Authorities deploy drones to curb unauthorized pilgrims in Makkah this year2 days ago
-
Modi's threat of water war serious disruption to regional peace, stability: Chinese scholar2 days ago