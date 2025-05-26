PM felicitates Senator Karim on election as Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadith chief

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday congratulated Senator Hafiz Abdul Karim on his election as the Amir of Markazi Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadith.

The prime minister, who is currently in Turkiye on the first leg of his four-nation visit, expressed good wishes for the newly elected Amir of Markazi Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadith.

Hafiz Abdul Karim was elected unopposed as the position fell vacant following the passing of former Amir Professor Sajid Mir on May 3.