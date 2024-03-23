Open Menu

PM, FM Strongly Condemn Moscow Terror Attack

Published March 23, 2024

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Moscow, Russia, last night which resulted in loss of many lives and injuries to several others.

On X, the prime minister, while strongly condemning the heinous attack in Moscow, extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims.

“Pakistan stands with Russia at this difficult time,” he further posted.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, on his X account, strongly condemned the dastardly terrorist attack in Moscow and prayed for the victims and their families.

“At this hour of national tragedy, Pakistan stands in solidarity with the people and Government of the Russian Federation,” he further added.

In a separate post on X, the Foreign Office condemned ‘the horrendous attack carried out at a concert hall in Moscow’ and expressed deepest sympathies with the families of the victims.

“At this difficult hour, we stand in solidarity with the people and Government of the Russian Federation,” it was added.

