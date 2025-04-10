PM Highlights Pro-sustainable Development Policies Aligning With NDS3
Umer Jamshaid Published April 10, 2025 | 11:40 AM
Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) The Cabinet was keen during the first quarter of 2025 to adopt policies that support sustainable development by boosting economic diversification, investing in talent, and raising the efficiency of state institutions, said Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani.
He affirmed that the Cabinet sought to align these efforts with Qatar's international commitments in the areas of economic cooperation, sustainability, and regional stability, in line with the Third National Development Strategy (NDS3) and the Qatar National Vision 2030.
The Cabinet meetings in the first quarter of this year witnessed several decisions that reflected Qatar's vision and plans to build a prosperous and sustainable future, in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030.
These decisions focused on a range of modernization and development issues, primarily stimulating the growth and diversification of the national economy, enhancing quality of life, and raising the efficiency of state institutions, in line with the objectives of the NDS3 (2024-2030).
The Cabinet's General Secretariat unveiled that during the first quarter of 2025, 15 decisions were issued on Sustainable Economic Growth, four on Fiscal Sustainability, and 10 on Future-Ready Workforce.
The decisions also included five on Cohesive Society, 23 on Quality of Life, six on Environmental Sustainability, and 18 on Government Excellence.
Recent Stories
Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 opening match
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
More Stories From World
-
Football: Italian Serie A table5 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A result5 hours ago
-
Rybakina powers Kazakhstan into Billie Jean King Cup finals5 hours ago
-
McIlroy, DeChambeau charge as Rose clings to Masters lead5 hours ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table5 hours ago
-
Tennis: Billie Jean King Cup results - update6 hours ago
-
Gaza rescuers say family of 10 killed in Israel strike6 hours ago
-
Frustrated families await news days after 221 killed in Dominican club disaster6 hours ago
-
Bomb blast outside offices of Greece rail accident company6 hours ago
-
Trump admin rejects judge's order to provide update on wrongly deported migrant7 hours ago
-
NY helicopter crash victims were celebrating birthday7 hours ago
-
Six arrested for murder of notorious Inter Milan ultra7 hours ago