PM highlights pro-sustainable development policies aligning with NDS3

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) The Cabinet was keen during the first quarter of 2025 to adopt policies that support sustainable development by boosting economic diversification, investing in talent, and raising the efficiency of state institutions, said Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani.

He affirmed that the Cabinet sought to align these efforts with Qatar's international commitments in the areas of economic cooperation, sustainability, and regional stability, in line with the Third National Development Strategy (NDS3) and the Qatar National Vision 2030.

The Cabinet meetings in the first quarter of this year witnessed several decisions that reflected Qatar's vision and plans to build a prosperous and sustainable future, in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030.

These decisions focused on a range of modernization and development issues, primarily stimulating the growth and diversification of the national economy, enhancing quality of life, and raising the efficiency of state institutions, in line with the objectives of the NDS3 (2024-2030).

The Cabinet's General Secretariat unveiled that during the first quarter of 2025, 15 decisions were issued on Sustainable Economic Growth, four on Fiscal Sustainability, and 10 on Future-Ready Workforce.

The decisions also included five on Cohesive Society, 23 on Quality of Life, six on Environmental Sustainability, and 18 on Government Excellence.