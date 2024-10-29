PM In Riyadh On A Two-day Saudi Visit To Attend FII Moot
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 29, 2024 | 04:20 PM
RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday arrived on a two-day official visit to Saudi Arabia to attend the 8th edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII).
Deputy Governor of Riyadh Province Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrehman bin Abdulaziz warmly received the prime minister at the Royal Terminal of King Khalid International Airport. Ambassador of Pakistan to Saudi Arabia and senior Saudi officials were also present at the airport.
Prime Minister Shehbaz will participate and address the plenary session of the 8th edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) being held at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center from October 29-31.
Held under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, the theme for this edition is ‘Infinite Horizons: Investing Today, Shaping Tomorrow.
’
At the moot, the delegates will hold discussions on how investment can serve as a catalyst for a prosperous and sustainable future.
The prime minister is also expected to call on the Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud as well as other senior Saudi leadership.
After his arrival, Prime Minister Shehbaz took to X saying, "Just landed in the beautiful city of Riyadh at the invitation of my brother HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to participate in the 8th Future Investment Initiative Conference."
He said that he looked forward to attend this impressive gathering of political, business and corporate world leaders to shape a better future for all.
The prime minister said that "in his meetings with the Saudi leadership, he would reaffirm our common desire to further cement Pak-KSA ties through robust and mutually beneficial partnerships in trade and investment."
Recent Stories
Five people killed in Proom area of Panjgur
Gold prices increase by Rs1,600 per tola in Pakistan
Imaan Mazari, her husband given into police custody for three-day physical reman ..
Hezbollah appoints Naim Qassem as its new head
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 October 2024
'I'm single now,': Arjun Kapoor confirms split with Malaika
Fakhar Zaman parts ways with player agent
Petroleum prices expected to drop in Pakistan from Nov 1
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 October 2024
No immediate constitutional amendments under consideration: Dr Shezra
Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Rana Ihsan
Lahore Youth Festival trials continue in Punjab Stadium, Alhamra Cultural Comple ..
More Stories From World
-
Cali summit placed biodiversity on 'equal footing' with climate crisis: COP16 president to AFP11 minutes ago
-
Georgia to partially recount votes in disputed poll21 minutes ago
-
Oil giant BP reports drop in third-quarter net profit1 hour ago
-
Manchester United target Amorim after axing Ten Hag1 hour ago
-
New service center launched to enhance China-Pakistan cooperation in agriculture1 hour ago
-
De Zorzi ton steers S. Africa to 205-1 against Bangladesh2 hours ago
-
Hezbollah appoints Naim Qassem as its new head2 hours ago
-
World's first green energy island sails into cost storm2 hours ago
-
Pakistan calls for evolving guidelines to regulate dual use of technology3 hours ago
-
Manchester United target Amorim after axing Ten Hag3 hours ago
-
Georgia to partially recount disputed votes3 hours ago
-
Grieving parents fight to make Bulgaria's killer roads safer3 hours ago