Open Menu

PM In Riyadh On A Two-day Saudi Visit To Attend FII Moot

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 29, 2024 | 04:20 PM

PM in Riyadh on a two-day Saudi visit to attend FII moot

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday arrived on a two-day official visit to Saudi Arabia to attend the 8th edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII).

Deputy Governor of Riyadh Province Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrehman bin Abdulaziz warmly received the prime minister at the Royal Terminal of King Khalid International Airport. Ambassador of Pakistan to Saudi Arabia and senior Saudi officials were also present at the airport.

Prime Minister Shehbaz will participate and address the plenary session of the 8th edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) being held at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center from October 29-31.

Held under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, the theme for this edition is ‘Infinite Horizons: Investing Today, Shaping Tomorrow.

At the moot, the delegates will hold discussions on how investment can serve as a catalyst for a prosperous and sustainable future.

The prime minister is also expected to call on the Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud as well as other senior Saudi leadership.

After his arrival, Prime Minister Shehbaz took to X saying, "Just landed in the beautiful city of Riyadh at the invitation of my brother HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to participate in the 8th Future Investment Initiative Conference."

He said that he looked forward to attend this impressive gathering of political, business and corporate world leaders to shape a better future for all.

The prime minister said that "in his meetings with the Saudi leadership, he would reaffirm our common desire to further cement Pak-KSA ties through robust and mutually beneficial partnerships in trade and investment."

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister World Governor Business Riyadh Visit Saudi Saudi Arabia Saud Mohammed Bin Salman October All From Airport

Recent Stories

Five people killed in Proom area of Panjgur

Five people killed in Proom area of Panjgur

1 hour ago
 Gold prices increase by Rs1,600 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold prices increase by Rs1,600 per tola in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Imaan Mazari, her husband given into police custod ..

Imaan Mazari, her husband given into police custody for three-day physical reman ..

1 hour ago
 Hezbollah appoints Naim Qassem as its new head

Hezbollah appoints Naim Qassem as its new head

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 October 2024

4 hours ago
 'I'm single now,': Arjun Kapoor confirms split wit ..

'I'm single now,': Arjun Kapoor confirms split with Malaika

4 hours ago
Fakhar Zaman parts ways with player agent

Fakhar Zaman parts ways with player agent

4 hours ago
 Petroleum prices expected to drop in Pakistan from ..

Petroleum prices expected to drop in Pakistan from Nov 1

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 October 2024

7 hours ago
 No immediate constitutional amendments under consi ..

No immediate constitutional amendments under consideration: Dr Shezra

17 hours ago
 Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice t ..

Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Rana Ihsan

17 hours ago
 Lahore Youth Festival trials continue in Punjab St ..

Lahore Youth Festival trials continue in Punjab Stadium, Alhamra Cultural Comple ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From World