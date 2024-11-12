- Home
- PM interacts with world leaders at COP29 summit; bilateral ties, climate change discussed
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 12, 2024 | 09:54 PM
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday interacted with the global leaders as they gathered here to participate in the opening plenary “World Leaders’ Climate Action Summit” of the 29th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29)
BAKU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday interacted with the global leaders as they gathered here to participate in the opening plenary “World Leaders’ Climate Action Summit” of the 29th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warmly received the prime minister as he arrived at the summit venue, according to a PM Office press release.
As the participating leaders gathered for a family photo, Prime Minister Shehbaz held an informal interaction with them and exchanged pleasantries besides discussing matters of mutual interest.
He interacted with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and discussed matters of mutual interest including bilateral cooperation in the climate change field.
During interaction with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan, the two sides discussed ways to cooperate in highlighting the issues of climate change and environmental pollution at the international level.
In their informal interaction, PM Shehbaz and UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer exchanged views on the promotion of Pak-UK relationship.
He also met Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon and discussed protection of glaciers and water resources in Pakistan and Central Asia as well as the strengthening connectivity with both the countries.
Prime Minister Shehbaz also interacted with President of Nepal Ram Chandra Poudel and Chief Advisor of Bangladesh
Dr Muhammad Yunus discussed the issue of increasing temperature in South Asia, risks posed by rising sea level, and the conservation of forests, besides the bilateral ties.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Coordinator to Prime Minister on Climate Change Romina Khurshid Alam accompanied the prime minister.
