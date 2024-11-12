Open Menu

PM Interacts With World Leaders At COP29 Summit; Bilateral Ties, Climate Change Discussed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 12, 2024 | 09:54 PM

PM interacts with world leaders at COP29 summit; bilateral ties, climate change discussed

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday interacted with the global leaders as they gathered here to participate in the opening plenary “World Leaders’ Climate Action Summit” of the 29th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29)

BAKU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday interacted with the global leaders as they gathered here to participate in the opening plenary “World Leaders’ Climate Action Summit” of the 29th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warmly received the prime minister as he arrived at the summit venue, according to a PM Office press release.

As the participating leaders gathered for a family photo, Prime Minister Shehbaz held an informal interaction with them and exchanged pleasantries besides discussing matters of mutual interest.

He interacted with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and discussed matters of mutual interest including bilateral cooperation in the climate change field.

During interaction with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan, the two sides discussed ways to cooperate in highlighting the issues of climate change and environmental pollution at the international level.

In their informal interaction, PM Shehbaz and UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer exchanged views on the promotion of Pak-UK relationship.

He also met Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon and discussed protection of glaciers and water resources in Pakistan and Central Asia as well as the strengthening connectivity with both the countries.

Prime Minister Shehbaz also interacted with President of Nepal Ram Chandra Poudel and Chief Advisor of Bangladesh

Dr Muhammad Yunus discussed the issue of increasing temperature in South Asia, risks posed by rising sea level, and the conservation of forests, besides the bilateral ties.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Coordinator to Prime Minister on Climate Change Romina Khurshid Alam accompanied the prime minister.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister United Nations Water Ishaq Dar UAE Azerbaijan United Kingdom Tajikistan Nepal Tayyip Erdogan Family Asia

Recent Stories

AJK TEVTA Chairman visits GoForeign language Acade ..

AJK TEVTA Chairman visits GoForeign language Academy

8 minutes ago
 CDWP approves seven projects worth Rs559.766 bln

CDWP approves seven projects worth Rs559.766 bln

8 minutes ago
 ECC approves Rs. 16.995 billion for Technical Supp ..

ECC approves Rs. 16.995 billion for Technical Supplementary Grant

19 minutes ago
 Jinnah House attack: ATC dismisses bail applicatio ..

Jinnah House attack: ATC dismisses bail applications of 8 accused as withdrawn

13 minutes ago
 CM Bugti felicitates boxer for winning internation ..

CM Bugti felicitates boxer for winning international contest

13 minutes ago
 Mayor Karachi expresses support for the Youth Parl ..

Mayor Karachi expresses support for the Youth Parliament’s Karachi Vision 2030 ..

19 minutes ago
Mukhtar appreciates UK's health sector support

Mukhtar appreciates UK's health sector support

19 minutes ago
 Police impound vehicles, arrest persons for using ..

Police impound vehicles, arrest persons for using police lights in private cars

19 minutes ago
 Lahore again becomes world's most polluted city

Lahore again becomes world's most polluted city

19 minutes ago
 Inspector Moroccan Air Force calls on Naval Chief

Inspector Moroccan Air Force calls on Naval Chief

19 minutes ago
 PM, Danish counterpart agree on enhanced bilateral ..

PM, Danish counterpart agree on enhanced bilateral cooperation on climate change

47 minutes ago
 Muslim World League lauds Riyadh Summit’s stand ..

Muslim World League lauds Riyadh Summit’s stand on Palestinian cause

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World