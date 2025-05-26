Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and President of Iran Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian during their meeting on Monday reiterated commitment of Pakistan and Iran to further deepen and widen bilateral relationship in diverse fields

TEHRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and President of Iran Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian during their meeting on Monday reiterated commitment of Pakistan and Iran to further deepen and widen bilateral relationship in diverse fields.

The Prime Minister is visiting Iran on the invitation of President Pezeshkian. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Federal Minister for Interior, Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant to Prime Minister Syed Tariq Fatemi.

The Prime Minister was presented guard of honor on his arrival at the Presidency. He inspected the guard and then both the leaders head their respective delegations for bilateral talks.

The Prime Minister thanked Iran’s leadership for showing concern for Pakistan during recent conflict with India and its offer to mediate for peace in the region. He also briefed Iran’s leadership about Indian expansionist aims, which are a threat to regional peace and stability and underlined that Pakistan remains committed to upholding the ceasefire.

The Prime Minister while acknowledging the presence of deep historical, cultural, religious and civilizational ties between both neighbors committed to further deepen and widen relationship with Iran.

The Prime Minster underscored that terrorism posed an existential threat to the region and emphasized that both Iran and Pakistan, fully cognizant of designs of external actors, must deepen their cooperation to fight the menace of terrorism.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the resolution of Jammu and Kashmir issue according to the aspirations of its people and relevant UNSC resolutions, was critical to bring peace and stability in the region.

President Pezeshkian welcomed the Prime Minister and his delegation and assured the Pakistani leader to take steps for regional peace and stability. The two leaders reaffirmed that strengthening of peace and progress in Afghanistan was also vital for regional stability.

The Prime Minister reiterated Pakistan’s desire to raise the volume of bilateral trade and further deepen the trade cooperation with Iran. The two sides committed to an early resolution of the Iran-Pakistan Pipeline project through mutual consultations.

The Prime Minister strongly condemned Israel for its atrocities against the Palestinian people in Gaza and called for an end to the genocidal policies of Israel paving the way for two-state solution in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions.

Prime Minister extended an invitation to President Masoud Pezeshkian to pay visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience.