Open Menu

PM Joins Leaders From Islamic States At OIC Emergency Summit On Gaza

Muhammad Irfan Published November 11, 2023 | 06:17 PM

PM joins leaders from Islamic states at OIC emergency summit on Gaza

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Saturday joined the heads of states and governments at the extraordinary summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)

RIYADH (Saudi Arabia), (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Saturday joined the heads of states and governments at the extraordinary summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The session being held in Riyadh has been convened to discuss the escalating situation in Gaza.

The prime minister in his upcoming address at the session will represent Pakistan's viewpoint on the violence of Israel, resulting in killing of innocent Palestinians.

PM Kakar's speech will highlight Pakistan's continued role to advance international consensus and galvanize efforts for an urgent end to Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people.

On sidelines of the summit, the prime minister on Friday met Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and conveyed unflinching solidarity of Pakistan with the Palestinian people. He strongly denounced the indiscriminate use of force by Israeli occupation forces.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Israel Gaza Riyadh OIC

Recent Stories

PM expresses solidarity with Palestinians against ..

PM expresses solidarity with Palestinians against tragic loss of innocent lives ..

6 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

52 seconds ago
 Departments, organizations urged to discontinue co ..

Departments, organizations urged to discontinue contracts with surrogate compani ..

53 seconds ago
 Asad Umar quits politics, resigns from basic party ..

Asad Umar quits politics, resigns from basic party membership

3 hours ago
 ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Vaughan provides insig ..

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Vaughan provides insight about Pakistan’s strategy ..

4 hours ago
 PCB asked to direct PSL franchises, other organiza ..

PCB asked to direct PSL franchises, other organizations to discontinue contracts ..

55 seconds ago
Balance of loans up 13.1 pct in China's Yangtze Ri ..

Balance of loans up 13.1 pct in China's Yangtze River Delta

59 seconds ago
 Markets reopen today after Punjab govt lifted smar ..

Markets reopen today after Punjab govt lifted smart lockdown

5 hours ago
 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: England opt to ..

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: England opt to bat first against Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 44 England Vs. Pakist ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 44 England Vs. Pakistan, Live Score, History, Who W ..

6 hours ago
 Caretaker KP CM Azam Khan passes away

Caretaker KP CM Azam Khan passes away

6 hours ago
 PM to represent Pakistan at OIC Summit in Riyadh t ..

PM to represent Pakistan at OIC Summit in Riyadh today

7 hours ago

More Stories From World