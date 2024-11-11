PM joins Muslim world leaders at Arab-Islamic Summit to press for Gaza ceasefire

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday joined the Muslim world leaders as they gathered here at the second Joint Arab-Islamic Summit convened to discuss the situation caused by the Israel's barbarism and escalating violence in the Palestinian and Lebanese territories

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday joined the Muslim world leaders as they gathered here at the second Joint Arab-Islamic Summit convened to discuss the situation caused by the Israel's barbarism and escalating violence in the Palestinian and Lebanese territories.

Accompanied by the cabinet members, the prime minister arrived here on Sunday night to address the moot where he will present Pakistan's viewpoint on Israel's aggression in Gaza, Palestine, and other areas.

The heads of state and government and senior officials from the Arab League and the OIC member countries are participating in the event.

At the Summit, the prime minister will call for an immediate end to the genocide in Gaza; an urgent and unconditional ceasefire; and immediate cessation of the ongoing Israeli adventurism in the region that is endangering the security of the countries in the Middle East.

He will also advocate for providing international protection for the Palestinian people; and for the establishment of an independent State of Palestine on the borders of 4 June 1967, with Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.