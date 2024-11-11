PM Joins Muslim World Leaders At Arab-Islamic Summit To Press For Gaza Ceasefire
Sumaira FH Published November 11, 2024 | 06:26 PM
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday joined the Muslim world leaders as they gathered here at the second Joint Arab-Islamic Summit convened to discuss the situation caused by the Israel's barbarism and escalating violence in the Palestinian and Lebanese territories
RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday joined the Muslim world leaders as they gathered here at the second Joint Arab-Islamic Summit convened to discuss the situation caused by the Israel's barbarism and escalating violence in the Palestinian and Lebanese territories.
Accompanied by the cabinet members, the prime minister arrived here on Sunday night to address the moot where he will present Pakistan's viewpoint on Israel's aggression in Gaza, Palestine, and other areas.
The heads of state and government and senior officials from the Arab League and the OIC member countries are participating in the event.
At the Summit, the prime minister will call for an immediate end to the genocide in Gaza; an urgent and unconditional ceasefire; and immediate cessation of the ongoing Israeli adventurism in the region that is endangering the security of the countries in the Middle East.
He will also advocate for providing international protection for the Palestinian people; and for the establishment of an independent State of Palestine on the borders of 4 June 1967, with Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.
Recent Stories
Chief of Australian Army lauds Pakistan’s efforts in countering terrorism
Pakistan’s climate delegation arrives in Baku for COP29,
Realme's New Tease with Shaheen Afridi Sparks GT7 Pro and realme 13 Hype – Fan ..
Vivo Y19s: A Fusion of Style, Entertainment, and Durability Launched in Pakistan
“OPPO’s OFans Festival is Here with Amazing Discounts Up to PKR10,000!”
The Future of Air Conditioning “Understanding R-32 Refrigerant, Efficiency, Sa ..
Philippines' FDI net inflows drop by 14.5. pct in August
PESCO notifies power suspension on various KP feeders
Pakistan Embassy Hosts Insightful Session with Renowned Scholar Dr. Osama Siddiq ..
Consul General attends Pakistan Association Dubai’s Future Fest Education and ..
Pakistan wins Arab Classic Dubai 2024, Remains Undefeated
PTA starts blocking unregistered VPNs in Pakistan
More Stories From World
-
Saudi crown prince demands Gaza, Lebanon ceasefires at Arab summit17 minutes ago
-
Spain PM announces fresh flood aid of almost 3.8 bn euros18 minutes ago
-
Spain PM announces fresh flood aid of almost 3.8 bn euros27 minutes ago
-
Chang'e-6 lunar samples displayed at 15th Airshow China47 minutes ago
-
5.0-magnitude quake hits Southeast of Honshu, Japan -- GFZ58 minutes ago
-
Thousands flee as fourth major storm in a month hits Philippines1 hour ago
-
Court rejects US-Russian woman's appeal against 'treason' sentence1 hour ago
-
Spain PM announces fresh flood aid of almost 3.8 bn euros1 hour ago
-
Stocks diverge, bitcoin hits record high2 hours ago
-
Pakistan Embassy Hosts Insightful Session with Renowned Scholar Dr. Osama Siddique in Abu Dhabi2 hours ago
-
PM meets Saudi Investment Minister2 hours ago
-
Beijing plans to expand scale of medical device industry2 hours ago