PM joins participating leaders at D-8 Summit

CAIRO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday joined the leaders of the developing countries as they gathered here to attend the 11th D-8 Summit.

As the prime minister arrived at the New Presidential Palace - the venue of the Summit - he was warmly received by President of Egypt Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

He penned his remarks in the visitors book and shook hand with the participating leaders before posing for a group photo which followed the formal start of the session.

The theme of the summit is “Investing in Youth and Supporting SMEs: Shaping Tomorrow’s Economy."

At the Summit, Prime Minister Shehbaz will highlight the importance of investing in youth and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) for a strong and inclusive economy based on employment generation, innovation and promoting local entrepreneurship.