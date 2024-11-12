PM Joins World Leaders At Inaugural Plenary Of COP29
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 12, 2024 | 09:55 PM
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday joined the global leaders as they gathered here to participate in the opening plenary “World Leaders’ Climate Action Summit” of the 29th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29)
On arrival at the summit venue, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev welcomed the prime minister.
Later, he also posed for a family photo along with the participating leaders at the venue which followed the opening of the World Leaders Climate Action Summit.
The prime minister will address the World Leaders Climate Action Summit and also attend several high-level events on the sidelines of the summit; besides holding bilateral meetings with the world leaders.
Several high-level events and roundtable discussions hosted by Pakistan will also take place at the Pakistan Pavilion during COP29.
