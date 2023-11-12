Open Menu

PM Kakar Meets Malaysian PM; Condemns Israeli Aggression

Sumaira FH Published November 12, 2023 | 01:30 AM

PM Kakar meets Malaysian PM; condemns Israeli aggression

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Saturday held a meeting with Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim on the sidelines of the Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summit.

The prime minister reiterated Pakistan’s strong condemnation of the ongoing brutal campaign by Israeli forces against the Palestinian people in Gaza.

The leaders emphasized on the urgency of galvanizing efforts against the ongoing Israeli brutalities that had resulted in huge loss of precious lives and forced displacement, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Prime Minister Kakar and Prime Minister Ibrahim also reviewed Pakistan-Malaysia bilateral relations with a special focus on strengthening economic cooperation between the two countries.

Prime Minister Kakar briefed his Malaysian counterpart on the establishment of the Special Investment Facilitation Council, which worked on the whole of government approach to facilitate foreign investments in the country and ensuring ease of doing business.

The two leaders also highlighted the revitalization of the Joint Ministerial Commission, collaboration in the vocational training sector and export of manpower as key areas for further cooperation.

