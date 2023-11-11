PM Kakar suggests possibility of initiating ICJ proceedings against Israel for its war crimes

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Saturday suggested that the Arab and Islamic countries should explore the possibility of initiating proceedings at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against Israel for its war crimes and crimes against humanity under the Genocide Convention and under the interim measures request

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Saturday suggested that the Arab and Islamic countries should explore the possibility of initiating proceedings at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against Israel for its war crimes and crimes against humanity under the Genocide Convention and under the interim measures request.

The UN Secretary-General could be requested to establish a special commission of inquiry to investigate Israel’s war crimes and crimes against humanity since October 7, the prime minister said during his address at the a Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summit, which brings together leaders from the Arab and Islamic world to discuss the current worsening situation in Gaza and the future strategy.

The prime minister further said that they should also demand the establishing of an international mechanism and call for a halt to illegal settlements by Israel.

“We call for a political solution for which it is imperative that conditions are created for a dialogue between the Palestinians and Israel to evolve a way forward through the two-state solution,” he reiterated.

The prime minister said that a permanent solution to the conflict was in the establishment of a secure, viable, contiguous and sovereign state of Palestine on the basis of pre-June 1967 borders with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its Capital and urged upon the Muslim countries to work towards that end.

Gaza urgently needed reprieve and an immediate and complete ceasefire, he said, adding Israel must be forced to halt its indiscriminate aerial bombardments and ground invasions in compliance with the international humanitarian and human rights laws, and should ensure immediate lifting of the blockage and ensure rapid and unhindered humanitarian aid supply.

The caretaker prime minister stressed that the Israeli occupation forces were in clear violation of the international humanitarian and human rights law, and their indiscriminate and disproportionate use of force amounted to war crimes and crimes against humanity.

He called on the international community to hold Israel accountable for its crimes.

Prime Minister Kakar underscored the urgency of bringing an end to Israel’s campaign of terror with an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, lifting of the siege of Gaza, and rapid and unhindered humanitarian and relief assistance for the people of Gaza.

Israel as an occupying power must be reminded of its responsibility to create conditions for the urgent delivery of food, water, electricity and medical supplies to Gaza, he stressed.

He also underlined that the root cause of the current situation was the perennial settler colonialism and denial of the right of self-determination of the Palestinian people.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s solidarity and support for the Palestinian people and their right to self-determination.

The prime minister said that some 70 years back the framers of the UN charter pledged to save the coming generations from the scourge of future wars, but unfortunately, they were witnessing another war in Gaza, ‘what is worst, this war is a genocide’.

He said that their hearts bleed at the distressing images of the state of women and children while the bombs were dropped at hospitals, refugees camps and ambulances as Israel had turned Gaza into a living hell.

Israel’s incessant flouting of international laws with impunity had few parallels in history, he said, adding “I condemn these atrocities in the strongest terms.”

The prime minister also regretted the loss of human lives including children, women and the vulnerable. He said that the international laws prohibited the infliction of deaths and destruction on innocent civilians and this massacre must stop.

He also appealed to the consciousness of all the world leaders to immediately ensure ceasefire, and unhindered and full-scale humanitarian assistance to Gaza.

Prime Minister Kakar also appreciated the diplomatic and humanitarian efforts undertaken by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, Egypt, Jordan and other countries of the region, to bring the escalating situation under control.

He observed that the huge onus was on the UNSC members to rise above their differences and urgently perform their primary responsibility of maintaining peace and security in the region. “Human lives cannot be sacrificed at the altar of technicalities,” he stressed and also appreciated the UN Secretary-General for his calls for restraint and urgent humanitarian efforts.

Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian territories was at the heart of the current crises situation, he said, adding the conflagration possessed the risk of engulfing the entire region.

The caretaker prime minister said that a UN independent human rights member, last month, had issued a public warning of the imminent risk of genocide of the Palestinian people at the hands of occupying forces.

The prime minister also called upon the international media to objectively cover the ongoing carnage in Gaza. Injustices and brutal suppression of people’s rights could give rise to future wars and conflicts, he cautioned and said without an early solution to the two-state, they might continue witnessing similar cycles of violence which would only magnify in scale.

The prime minister said that they had yet to overcome the shocks of Covid-related supply and chain disruptions, climate change and war in Ukraine, before they stumbled into crises. He said the billions across the globe sought peace and progress, peace and development, “Our world cannot afford to be pushed into the brink.”

The prime minister also lauded the Saudi leadership and OIC General Secretary for convening the important meeting.