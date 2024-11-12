PM Lauds MWL's Commitment To Promoting Islamic Unity
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 12, 2024 | 09:55 PM
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday appreciated the unwavering commitment of the Muslim World League (MWL) to promoting Islamic unity and fostering mutual understanding around the world
BAKU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday appreciated the unwavering commitment of the Muslim World League (MWL) to promoting Islamic unity and fostering mutual understanding around the world.
The prime minister said this responding to a social media post by MWL Secretary General Mohammed Al-Issa after they met in Riyadh on the sidelines of the Arab-Islamic Summit.
Mohammed Al-Issa, on his X timeline had expressed his pleasure to meet the prime minister and thanked him for recognising the MWL’s active role in fostering Islamic solidarity, its pioneering efforts to unify the positions of Muslim scholars, and its ongoing global initiatives in conveying the true message of Islam.
In response, the prime minister, who is currently in Azerbaijan to attend the COP29 summit, also thanked the MWL chief for the "warm welcome and kind words" and said that Pakistan and the MWL shared a vision for a world where the "true essence of Islam—peace, compassion, and solidarity—guides our actions and inspires positive change globally."
Prime Minister Shehbaz said that he looked forward to the continued collaboration in advancing these noble goals.
Recent Stories
PS Bani Gala arrest 500 accused during last 10 months
Measures underway to discourage professional beggary: Sindh Minister
IRSA releases 107,100 cusecs water
AJK TEVTA Chairman visits GoForeign language Academy
CDWP approves seven projects worth Rs559.766 bln
ECC approves Rs. 16.995 billion for Technical Supplementary Grant
Jinnah House attack: ATC dismisses bail applications of 8 accused as withdrawn
CM Bugti felicitates boxer for winning international contest
Mayor Karachi expresses support for the Youth Parliament’s Karachi Vision 2030 ..
Mukhtar appreciates UK's health sector support
Police impound vehicles, arrest persons for using police lights in private cars
Lahore again becomes world's most polluted city
More Stories From World
-
PM, Danish counterpart agree on enhanced bilateral cooperation on climate change54 minutes ago
-
Muslim World League lauds Riyadh Summit’s stand on Palestinian cause34 minutes ago
-
PM calls for global galvanization, efforts to protect glaciers’ health, future of humankind2 hours ago
-
Crisis-hit Germany headed for February 23 snap election2 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP Finals results2 hours ago
-
Boeing reaches settlement to avert civil trial in MAX crash2 hours ago
-
Romina urges South Asian countries to unite for regional climate action2 hours ago
-
Pakistan for redefining climate finance to enable developing countries meet NDC goals: PM21 minutes ago
-
Nuclear technology pivotal for decarbonising cotton industry, say experts at COP2921 minutes ago
-
Bees help tackle elephant-human conflict in Kenya4 hours ago
-
UK vows to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 81% on 1990 levels by 203515 minutes ago
-
Poland hoping Swiatek can inspire BJK Cup 'revenge' against Spain4 hours ago