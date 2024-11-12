(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAKU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday appreciated the unwavering commitment of the Muslim World League (MWL) to promoting Islamic unity and fostering mutual understanding around the world.

The prime minister said this responding to a social media post by MWL Secretary General Mohammed Al-Issa after they met in Riyadh on the sidelines of the Arab-Islamic Summit.

Mohammed Al-Issa, on his X timeline had expressed his pleasure to meet the prime minister and thanked him for recognising the MWL’s active role in fostering Islamic solidarity, its pioneering efforts to unify the positions of Muslim scholars, and its ongoing global initiatives in conveying the true message of Islam.

In response, the prime minister, who is currently in Azerbaijan to attend the COP29 summit, also thanked the MWL chief for the "warm welcome and kind words" and said that Pakistan and the MWL shared a vision for a world where the "true essence of Islam—peace, compassion, and solidarity—guides our actions and inspires positive change globally."

Prime Minister Shehbaz said that he looked forward to the continued collaboration in advancing these noble goals.