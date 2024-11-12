Open Menu

PM Lauds MWL's Commitment To Promoting Islamic Unity

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 12, 2024 | 09:55 PM

PM lauds MWL's commitment to promoting Islamic unity

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday appreciated the unwavering commitment of the Muslim World League (MWL) to promoting Islamic unity and fostering mutual understanding around the world

BAKU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday appreciated the unwavering commitment of the Muslim World League (MWL) to promoting Islamic unity and fostering mutual understanding around the world.

The prime minister said this responding to a social media post by MWL Secretary General Mohammed Al-Issa after they met in Riyadh on the sidelines of the Arab-Islamic Summit.

Mohammed Al-Issa, on his X timeline had expressed his pleasure to meet the prime minister and thanked him for recognising the MWL’s active role in fostering Islamic solidarity, its pioneering efforts to unify the positions of Muslim scholars, and its ongoing global initiatives in conveying the true message of Islam.

In response, the prime minister, who is currently in Azerbaijan to attend the COP29 summit, also thanked the MWL chief for the "warm welcome and kind words" and said that Pakistan and the MWL shared a vision for a world where the "true essence of Islam—peace, compassion, and solidarity—guides our actions and inspires positive change globally."

Prime Minister Shehbaz said that he looked forward to the continued collaboration in advancing these noble goals.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister World Social Media Riyadh Azerbaijan Muslim Post Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

PS Bani Gala arrest 500 accused during last 10 mon ..

PS Bani Gala arrest 500 accused during last 10 months

28 seconds ago
 Measures underway to discourage professional begga ..

Measures underway to discourage professional beggary: Sindh Minister

29 seconds ago
 IRSA releases 107,100 cusecs water

IRSA releases 107,100 cusecs water

31 seconds ago
 AJK TEVTA Chairman visits GoForeign language Acade ..

AJK TEVTA Chairman visits GoForeign language Academy

15 minutes ago
 CDWP approves seven projects worth Rs559.766 bln

CDWP approves seven projects worth Rs559.766 bln

15 minutes ago
 ECC approves Rs. 16.995 billion for Technical Supp ..

ECC approves Rs. 16.995 billion for Technical Supplementary Grant

26 minutes ago
Jinnah House attack: ATC dismisses bail applicatio ..

Jinnah House attack: ATC dismisses bail applications of 8 accused as withdrawn

20 minutes ago
 CM Bugti felicitates boxer for winning internation ..

CM Bugti felicitates boxer for winning international contest

20 minutes ago
 Mayor Karachi expresses support for the Youth Parl ..

Mayor Karachi expresses support for the Youth Parliament’s Karachi Vision 2030 ..

26 minutes ago
 Mukhtar appreciates UK's health sector support

Mukhtar appreciates UK's health sector support

26 minutes ago
 Police impound vehicles, arrest persons for using ..

Police impound vehicles, arrest persons for using police lights in private cars

26 minutes ago
 Lahore again becomes world's most polluted city

Lahore again becomes world's most polluted city

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World