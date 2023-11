PM leaves for Dubai to participate in COP-28

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday proceeded to Dubai, United Arab Emirates to participate in the 28th United Nations Conference of Parties (COP-28) after wrapping up his two-day official visit to Kuwait

KUWAIT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday proceeded to Dubai, United Arab Emirates to participate in the 28th United Nations Conference of Parties (COP-28) after wrapping up his two-day official visit to Kuwait.

Kuwait’s Minister for Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy, Dr Jassim Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ostad, Pakistan's Ambassador in Kuwait Malik Muhammad Farooq and senior diplomatic officials from the both countries saw off the prime minister, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.