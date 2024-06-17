PM, Malaysian Counterpart Agree To Redouble Efforts For Permanent Ceasefire In Gaza
Muhammad Irfan Published June 17, 2024 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Prime Minister of Malaysia Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim have agreed to redouble efforts for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza as well as to ensure provision of essential aid to the innocent Palestinian brethren.
On the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif exchanged Eid greetings with Prime Minister of Malaysia Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.
The prime minister conveyed his sincere wishes and prayers for the prosperity and progress of the fraternal people of Malaysia as well as for the Muslim Ummah, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release on Monday.
While discussing the ongoing crisis in Gaza, the prime minister appreciated Malaysia’s principled and consistent stance on the Palestinian cause, under the leadership of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.
Underscoring the close and cordial relationship between Pakistan and Malaysia, the prime minister expressed satisfaction on the upward trajectory of bilateral ties.
The two sides agreed to further strengthen their relations which were marked by commonality of views on all issues of mutual interest.
The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further broaden the historic ties between Pakistan and Malaysia in all areas of mutual interest, particularly in trade and investment.
While recalling their recent warm and productive meeting on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum’s Special Meeting in Riyadh in April 2024, as well as two telephone conversations in the last four months, the two leaders underscored the need for maintaining regular high-level exchanges.
In this regard, Prime Minister Shehbaz thanked Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim for graciously accepting his invitation to visit Pakistan in the very near future.
On X account, the prime minister said that he was delighted to have spoken with Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister of Malaysia today and exchange warm greetings on Eid-ul-Adha.
Conveyed best wishes and prayers for the happiness and prosperity of the people of Malaysia. Exchanged views on bilateral cooperation and matters of mutual interest, he said.
“Also agreed to maintain regular high-level exchanges to broaden fraternal ties between our two brotherly countries. Looking forward to welcome Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in Pakistan very soon,” the prime minister further posted on X.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024
PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet
4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole
Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update
Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated
Hot, dry weather for city
Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to enhance Hajj pilgrims experience
More Stories From World
-
McIlroy silence speaks volumes after US Open collapse21 minutes ago
-
Galthie names 19 uncapped players for France summer tour41 minutes ago
-
Austria vows legal action over EU nature law approval51 minutes ago
-
Putin to make 'friendly' visit to North Korea1 hour ago
-
10 migrants dead, dozens missing after two shipwrecks off Italy1 hour ago
-
Eight killed in India train crash after driver misses signal3 hours ago
-
Austria's support gets EU biodiversity law over the line3 hours ago
-
Walsh follows up 100m fly world record with Olympic berth4 hours ago
-
France begins frenetic campaign after Macron poll gamble4 hours ago
-
'Meaty rice'? South Korean professor aims to change global protein4 hours ago
-
Eight killed in India train crash after driver misses signal4 hours ago
-
Lull in Gaza fighting as Biden urges truce in Eid message4 hours ago