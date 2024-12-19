Open Menu

PM Meets Bangladesh Chief Advisor Dr. Yunus; Stresses Joint Efforts To Boost Economic Cooperation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 19, 2024 | 01:40 PM

PM meets Bangladesh Chief Advisor Dr. Yunus; stresses joint efforts to boost economic cooperation

CAIRO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday held a bilateral meeting with the Chief Adviser of Bangladesh Professor Dr. Muhammad Yunus and emphasized the need to make joint efforts to explore new avenues of economic cooperation.

In the meeting held on the sidelines of the D-8 Summit here, the prime minister stressed taking advantage of great potential to boost trade in different sectors including chemicals, cement clinkers, surgical goods, leather goods and IT.

The meeting took place in a cordial environment, truly reflecting the existing goodwill and fraternal ties between Pakistan and Bangladesh, according to a PM Office press release.

Prime Minister Shehbaz highlighted the historical, religious and cultural linkages between the two countries.

He expressed Pakistan’s keen desire to enhance bilateral cooperation, particularly in the areas of trade, people-to-people contacts and cultural exchanges.

He expressed his gratitude to Bangladesh for the recent steps taken for the facilitation of trade and travel between Pakistan and Bangladesh. This includes waiving off the condition of 100% physical inspection of the consignments from Pakistan and abolishment of special security desk at the Dhaka airport earlier established to scrutinize Pakistani passengers.

The prime minister also thanked Bangladesh for doing away with additional clearance requirements for Pakistani visa applicants.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction over recent positive developments in bilateral relations and noted with satisfaction the increasing frequency of high-level contacts.

They agreed to expand and deepen bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest and emphasized the need to align efforts to achieve mutually beneficial development objectives.

The two leaders acknowledged the importance of people-to-people contacts and cultural exchanges including enhanced exchange of artists, sportspersons, academics, and students etc.

They noted with satisfaction the recent visit by the Bangladesh cricket Team to Pakistan and a concert of a Pakistani artist in Dhaka.

Both sides agreed to forge greater cooperation at various multilateral fora, including D-8.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Bangladesh Exchange Visit Dhaka Visa All From Airport

Recent Stories

Frontline Heroes Office celebrates International H ..

Frontline Heroes Office celebrates International Human Solidarity Day

13 minutes ago
 Weather Update: Stronger-than-usual easterly winds ..

Weather Update: Stronger-than-usual easterly winds to blow in Karachi tomorrow

29 minutes ago
 World 'Pencak Silat' Championship kicks off in Abu ..

World 'Pencak Silat' Championship kicks off in Abu Dhabi

58 minutes ago
 PCB chairman Naqvi chairs BoGs meeting in Islamaba ..

PCB chairman Naqvi chairs BoGs meeting in Islamabad

1 hour ago
 France declares 'exceptional natural disaster meas ..

France declares 'exceptional natural disaster measures' in cyclone-hit Mayotte

2 hours ago
 Pakistan terms US sanctions on entities as biased

Pakistan terms US sanctions on entities as biased

2 hours ago
UAE Air Force Commander meets Chinese defence offi ..

UAE Air Force Commander meets Chinese defence official

2 hours ago
 ADNOC L&S adds 20 offshore assets in 2024

ADNOC L&S adds 20 offshore assets in 2024

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 December 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 December 2024

5 hours ago
 2024 UCI Urban Cycling World Championships: Spain ..

2024 UCI Urban Cycling World Championships: Spain win mixed team event in trials

11 hours ago
 OPEC Fund signs €50 million loan agreement with ..

OPEC Fund signs €50 million loan agreement with Montenegro

12 hours ago

More Stories From World