PM Meets IMF Chief; Calls For Considering Economic Impact Of Floods In Program Review
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 24, 2025 | 10:50 AM
NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that Pakistan was making steady progress towards meeting the various targets and commitments under the IMF program, however, the impact of the recent floods on Pakistan’s economy must be factored into the IMF’s review.
The prime minister, in a meeting with Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva, on the sidelines of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly here, appreciated the IMF’s longstanding constructive partnership with Pakistan, which had further strengthened under incumbent chief's leadership.
He acknowledged the IMF’s timely support under various instruments, including the Stand By Arrangement for USD 3 billion in FY 2024 followed by the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) of USD 7 billion and Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF) of USD 1.
4 billion.
"Today, with the institution of deep-rooted structural reforms, Pakistan’s economy was showing positive signs of stabilization and was now moving towards recovery," Prime Minister Shehbaz said and appreciated the IMF’s support in this regard that had been instrumental in guiding the government’s economic reform efforts.
The IMF Managing Director expressed her sympathy to all people affected by the floods and noted the importance of the damage assessment to underpin recovery priorities.
The IMF chief commended the prime minister’s commitment to pursuing sound macro-economic policies and reiterated the IMF’s continued support as Pakistan advances the necessary economic reforms to ensure sustainable long term economic growth.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2025
Abdullah bin Zayed participates in multilateral meeting hosted by US President i ..
GCC, EU discuss preparations for upcoming ministerial meeting in Kuwait
Rulers of Emirates extend condolences to Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on passin ..
Mleiha National Park showcases 210,000 years of UAE human history
Sharjah International Narrator Forum highlights rich heritage
UAE officials, diplomats join Malaysian Embassy in celebrating National Day
Asia Cup 2025 stage four: Pakistan secure crucial two points after beating Sri L ..
UAE President, VPs extend condolences to Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on passin ..
Guterres to world leaders: Choose peace, cooperation over chaos
Future Food Forum 2025 opens in Dubai, reinforces UAE’s role in global food se ..
More Stories From World
-
PM meets IMF chief; calls for considering economic impact of floods in program review6 minutes ago
-
PM attends Arab-Islamic Summit hosted by US President Trump, Emir of Qatar, holds key bilateral meet ..9 hours ago
-
South Asia Trade Fair concludes highlighting Pakistan’s dynamic role in regional trade11 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz reaffirms resolve to further strengthen Pak-Saudi partnership12 hours ago
-
Turkiye calls for settlement of Kashmir dispute on basis of UN resolutions in UN address13 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Austria eye new opportunities of bilateral cooperation13 hours ago
-
UN chief warns of ‘relentless’ suffering and says the U.N.’s principles ‘are under siege.'14 hours ago
-
Saudi Arabia’s grand mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh passes away17 hours ago
-
UNGA Palestine conference witnesses leaders’ Mics cut off19 hours ago
-
Afghan boy survives hiding in plane’s landing gear to Delhi19 hours ago
-
China's ease of visa process boosts Jinan's global appeal20 hours ago
-
Ahsan visits BIG HQs; 500 genomics training scholarships for 500 Pakistani experts announced20 hours ago