PM Meets Nepalese Counterpart; Expresses Desire For Enhanced Bilateral Cooperation

Faizan Hashmi Published September 27, 2024 | 01:40 PM

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday held a meeting with his Nepalese counterpart K.P. Sharma Oli and expressed Pakistan’s desire to further strengthen the multifaceted bilateral cooperation, especially in commercial, economic, trade, and tourism sectors.

In the meeting, held on the sidelines of the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly here, the two leaders reiterated their commitment to continue exploring avenues for enhancing bilateral and regional cooperation.

Prime Minister Shehbaz congratulated K.P. Sharma Oli on assuming the office of the prime minister.

Expressing satisfaction at the excellent bilateral ties between Pakistan and Nepal, he conveyed warm sentiments and wishes for the people and the Government of Nepal on behalf of the people of Pakistan.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif also extended an invitation to the Nepalese prime minister to visit Pakistan.

