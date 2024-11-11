PM meets Saudi Investment Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday held a meeting with the Saudi Investment Minister Engr. Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih and Advisor Royal Court Mohammed Al-Tuwaijri on the sidelines of the Arab Islamic Summit.

The meeting was held to follow-up on the recent engagements for economic cooperation between the two countries, a press release issued by the PM Office Press Win said.

In the meeting, the prime minister appreciated the progress on major projects under discussion and acknowledged the efforts of the technical teams for their close cooperation to further strengthen economic partnership in diverse fields.

The prime minister is on a visit to Saudi Arabia to participate in the Arab Islamic Summit in Riyadh.