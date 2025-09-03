PM Meets Top Chinese Business Executives To Boost B2B Investment Cooperation
Faizan Hashmi Published September 03, 2025 | 09:46 PM
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday held a series of high-level meetings with senior executives of China’s leading enterprises in Beijing to boost business-to-business (B2B) investment cooperation between the two countries
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday held a series of high-level meetings with senior executives of China’s leading enterprises in Beijing to boost business-to-business (B2B) investment cooperation between the two countries.
The discussions focused on expanding cooperation in priority sectors including textiles, information technology, agriculture, industry, mines and minerals, road and digital connectivity, e-commerce and space technologies.
During the meetings, the prime minister informed about the comprehensive reforms and measures undertaken by the government to stabilize and strengthen Pakistan’s economy.
These include tax incentives for investors, streamlined visa policies for Chinese nationals and the establishment of dedicated booths at major airports to facilitate ease of travel and business. He further underlined Pakistan’s commitment to a whole-of-government approach through the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), which has emerged as a key platform for accelerating investment, addressing bottlenecks and strengthening B2B cooperation.
The prime minister emphasized that industrial cooperation remains the cornerstone of Pakistan-China economic cooperation and a defining pillar of the high-quality development of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as it enters into its second phase. He invited Chinese companies to consider Pakistan as their preferred investment destination, particularly for relocating industries into Special Economic Zones (SEZs).
Pakistan, he noted, offers a unique comparative advantage with a large pool of skilled and cost-effective labor, competitive input costs and strategic connectivity to regional and global markets.
Prime Minister Sharif assured Chinese business leaders that Pakistan is committed to providing a conducive business environment and facilitating win-win industrial partnerships.
He stressed that enhanced Chinese investment in Pakistan’s SEZs will not only contribute to Pakistan’s economic resilience and job creation but also strengthen the vision of CPEC as a driver of regional growth, innovation and shared prosperity.
Recent Stories
ICT admin holds security meeting for Rabi-ul-Awwal events
The Provincial Health Services Academy (PHSA) marks 26th foundation day
PDWP approves 18 development schemes worth Rs. 112b
Ali Jasim hat-trick powers Iraq to 8-1 win over Pakistan
PM meets top Chinese business executives to boost B2B investment cooperation
Arts Council hosts Islamic calligraphy exhibition to mark Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBU ..
CS, IGP attends funeral prayers of Bannu attack martyrs
ATC grants bail to PTI founder’s nephew in Jinnah House attack case
CTO Hamzah commends ITP officers for heavy rain duty performance
Two killed in separate incidents
Security further tightened in red zone, diplomatic enclave: SSP Zeeshan
Bugti visits Civil Hospital, CMH to inquire after injured of Quetta blast
More Stories From World
-
PM meets top Chinese business executives to boost B2B investment cooperation7 minutes ago
-
Violent protest erupts near Israeli PM Netanyahu's residence against his govt's policies4 hours ago
-
Pakistani textile innovators forge new pathways at China's industry expo7 hours ago
-
PM directs to replicate China's quality standards at Pakistan hospitals8 hours ago
-
Deer population in Nara Park hits record high, visitor injuries increase8 hours ago
-
UN warns of deepening humanitarian crisis as Israel continues blocking aid deliveries9 hours ago
-
Xi hails "unstoppable" national rejuvenation at V-Day commemorations9 hours ago
-
China marks 80th anniversary of victory over Japan with grand military parade10 hours ago
-
Aid teams racing to reach survivors of deadly quake in eastern Afghanistan: UN21 hours ago
-
Ambassador Rahim meets Mayor of Belgium's Watermael-Boitsfort23 hours ago
-
UK announces medical treatment, scholarships for Palestinians1 day ago
-
Death toll due to earthquake crosses 1,400 mark in Afghanistan1 day ago