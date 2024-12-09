PM of Pacific nation Tonga abruptly resigns

Nuku'alofa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Tongan Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni abruptly resigned on Monday, his office and parliament officials said, stepping down in the wake of a power struggle with the Pacific nation's royal family.

"Yes, the prime minister has resigned but we're not sure what happens next," parliament official Rhonda Hufanga told AFP.

Sovaleni told parliament he would quit just moments before lawmakers decided his future in a vote of no confidence.

Asked to confirm Sovaleni's resignation, a spokeswoman from the prime minister's office told AFP: "It's true."

It was not immediately clear who was in line to replace Sovaleni, who has occupied the top job since 2021, although the no confidence vote was led by rival and veteran Tongan politician 'Aisake Eke.

Tonga has been a constitutional monarchy since the late 19th century.

Although the royals have slowly relinquished some of their powers, the Tongan king remains a figure of considerable influence.

Tonga's hereditary nobles still elect nine members in the country's 26-seat legislative assembly.

Sovaleni was forced to give up the armed forces portfolio earlier this year after King Tupou VI withdrew his "confidence and consent".

Initially, the prime minister refused to heed the king's demands, citing legal advice that the move was unconstitutional.

But Sovaleni eventually backed down following fierce debate in parliament and after he was forced to deny allegations of insulting the king.