PM Of Riot-hit Solomon Islands Rejects Calls To Resign: Statement

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 05:31 PM

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare rejected calls to step down Thursday, despite admitting widespread rioting and protests against his rule had brought the Pacific nation "to its knees"

Honiara, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare rejected calls to step down Thursday, despite admitting widespread rioting and protests against his rule had brought the Pacific nation "to its knees".

"If I am removed as Prime Minister, it will be on the floor of Parliament," a defiant Sogavare said in a late-night address, calling on protesters who have rampaged through the capital Honiara for two days to return to their homes.

