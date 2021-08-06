PM of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Sent for Medical Examination to Barbados - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) Ralph Gonsalves, the prime minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, has been sent to Barbados for medical examination after receiving a head injury during the protests in the capital of Kingstown, media reported.

According to Finance Minister Camilo Gonsalves, the prime minister will undergo an MRI examination in Barbados, the News784 news outlet reported.

"I want to say this clearly, this is not a scratch, this was an attempt on the Prime Ministers' life," the finance minister added, as quoted by News784.