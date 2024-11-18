PM Of Samoa To Visit China
Sumaira FH Published November 18, 2024 | 04:10 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) At the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Fiame Naomi Mata'afa, prime minister of the Independent State of Samoa, will pay an official visit to China from Nov. 20 to 28, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian announced here on Monday.
