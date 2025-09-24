PM pays tribute to security forces for killing 13 Indian-backed terrorists in DI Khan

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday paid tribute to the security forces for killing 13 Indian-backed terrorists in the Daraban area of Dera Ismail Khan

The terrorists who carried out a suicide attack in Daraban in December 2023, causing loss of innocent lives and property, were successfully eliminated in this recent operation, the prime minister said.

He said that with the professional expertise of the Pakistan Army and security forces, the menace of terrorism from the country will be uprooted.

“All government institutions are fully mobilized for the complete eradication of terrorism from the country”, the prime minister added.