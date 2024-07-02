PM, President Emomali Vow To Further Strengthen Pakistan-Tajikistan Ties
Umer Jamshaid Published July 02, 2024 | 09:47 PM
DUSHANBE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon on Tuesday expressed satisfaction on the existing fraternal ties and reaffirmed to continue their joint efforts to further strengthen Pakistan-Tajikistan ties.
The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to deepen the existing fraternal ties between the two countries which were based on a shared history, culture, geographical contiguity and common faith.
On the bilateral front, the two leaders discussed the entire range of bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Tajikistan, including trade and economy, investment, connectivity, culture, education, science & technology, defence, humanitarian assistance, parliamentary exchanges, and people-to-people contacts.
The prime minister who is on a two-day official visit to Tajikistan on the invitation of the president of Tajikistan, met the Tajik president.
Earlier, the official welcoming ceremony was held at Qasr e Millat. Upon arrival at Qasr e Millat, the president of Tajikistan received the prime minister, and he was given a guard of honour.
The welcome ceremony was followed by a tete-a-tete meeting and delegation level talks, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.
During the talks, the two leaders exchanged views on a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation, as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.
The two leaders signed the ‘Strategic Partnership Agreement’, which upgrades bilateral relations to the level of a long-term strategic partnership.
The two leaders underlined that the upgradation in bilateral relations would open new vistas of opportunities to further expand multifaceted cooperation.
To further deepen and diversify bilateral relations, the two sides signed a number of Agreements/MoUs in the fields of aviation, diplomacy, education, sports, people to people linkages, industrial cooperation, tourism, etc.
The prime minister also apprised the President of Tajikistan about deteriorating situation of human rights in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) and attempts of the Indian government to change the demographic structure of IIOJK.
Both leaders also expressed their serious concern over the ongoing situation in Gaza where Israeli atrocities have resulted in the killing of thousands of innocent Palestinians, including women and children.
The two leaders urged the international community to redouble efforts to end the violence and bring peace in the region.
“The visit of the prime minister has reinforced the continuation of regular bilateral engagements at the highest-level and marks a significant step towards elevating the longstanding and multifaceted relationship between the two brotherly countries, to the next-level,” the press release added.
Earlier in the day, upon arrival at Dushanbe International Airport, Prime Minister of Tajikistan Qohir Rasulzoda warmly received the prime minister.
In a gesture of respect and solidarity, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif laid a floral wreath at the Ismoili Somoni Statue, the national monument of Tajikistan.
