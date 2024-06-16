PM, President Erdogan Reaffirm To Further Cement Bilateral Ties Between Pakistan, Turkiye
Muhammad Irfan Published June 16, 2024 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two countries in various fields, including trade, investment, defence and tourism.
They celebrated the strong bonds of friendship and brotherhood between Pakistan and Turkiye that were rooted in shared values, history and cultural affinities.
Both leaders held a warm and cordial telephone conversation, exchanging greetings and best wishes on the occasion of Eid ul Azha, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.
Prime Minister Sharif and President Erdogan also discussed ways to promote peace, stability, and prosperity in the region and beyond.
“They expressed serious concern about the current situation in Palestine while urging the international community to redouble peace efforts to end the misery and suffering of the innocent Palestinians. The two leaders agreed to continue working together to address common challenges and to support each other's core national interests,” the press statement further added.
The warm conversation between the two leaders was a testament to the strong and enduring relationship between Pakistan and Turkiye, and their commitment to continuing their close cooperation in the days ahead.
To this end, the prime minister reiterated his cordial invitation to President Erdogan to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience so as to convene the 7th session of the High Level Strategic Consultative Council (HLSCC).
Separately on X account, the prime minister posted that he shared warm wishes and greetings with my dear brother President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkiye on Eid-ul-Azha, highlighting the strong bonds of friendship, mutual respect and cooperation between the two nations.
“We reaffirmed our commitment to further strengthen these historic ties into a mutually beneficial strategic partnership. I reiterated my cordial invitation to President Erdogan to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience. Long live Pakistan-Turkiye friendship & Eid Mubarak to all our Turkish brothers and sisters!” he said in the post.
