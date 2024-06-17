PM, President Kassym-Jomart discuss bilateral, regional issues

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday discussed bilateral as well as regional issues of mutual interest.

The prime minister emphasized that enhanced connectivity between the two countries was critical for economic and trade relations and the two sides need to maintain their focus on this important dimension.

The prime minister held a telephone conversation on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

The two dignitaries exchanged Eid greetings and prayers for the peoples of both countries.

The Kazakh president expressed his delight on the prime minister’s election for the second time and remarked that this would help strengthen Pakistan’s political and economic situation.

“The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the positive trajectory of their bilateral relationship and reaffirmed shared desire to expand cooperation between both countries to its full potential, particularly in trade and investment,” PM Office Media Wing said in a press statement.

While underscoring the significance of regional cooperation, the prime minister said that he looked forward to his participation in the upcoming SCO Heads of State meeting in Astana, Kazakhstan on 3-4 July, 2024.

The Kazakh president expressed his happiness on learning of the prime minister’s participation in next month’s Summit, where the invited leaders would discuss a comprehensive agenda to advance regional cooperation.

The prime minister also extended a cordial invitation to the president of Kazakhstan to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience, which he graciously accepted.

On X account, the prime minister said that he had a wonderful conversation with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan on Eid ul Adha.

“Exchanged warm greetings and discussed ways to further strengthen our bilateral relations, especially trade & investment as well as regional cooperation. Look forward to my visit to Astana for the SCO Heads of State meeting next month,” he said in the post.