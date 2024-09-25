Open Menu

PM Reiterates Pakistan's Commitment To Further Strengthen Kuwait Ties

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 25, 2024 | 02:40 PM

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday held a bilateral meeting with the Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah and expressed Pakistan’s keenness to further strengthen ties between Pakistan and Kuwait.

In the meeting held on the sidelines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly Session here, the prime minister affirmed the longstanding cordial relations between the two brotherly countries.

The two leaders also reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, ranging from political, economic and defense cooperation to people-people exchanges.

Prime Minister Shehbaz expressed his desire to engage with Kuwait in mutually beneficial economic investments under the rubric of the Special Investment Facilitation Council.

The two leaders affirmed to closely collaborate bilaterally, as well as on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

