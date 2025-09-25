PM Says Polio Eradication Govt's High Priority; Lauds Gates Foundation's Support
NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on Thursday calling the polio eradication a high priority of the government, appreciated the valuable support extended by the Gates Foundation to Pakistan to achieve the objective.
The prime minister, in a meeting with Chair of Gates Foundation Bill Gates on the sidelines of 80th session of UN General Assembly, also lauded the Foundation's support for improving immunization and nutrition as well as financial inclusion in the country.
He also appreciated the Gates Foundation’s generous donation following floods in Pakistan this year, also recalling the organisation's significant contribution for relief efforts during the 2022 floods.
The prime minister said that partnership with the Gates Foundation would remain vital to achieve the objective of the polio eradication.
While emphasizing on the government's initiative of extensive economic reforms, cashless digitisation and revitalisation of economy, the prime minister especially acknowledged the practical, positive and valuable cooperation of Gates Foundation.
Prime Minister Shehbaz and Bill Gates reaffirmed their shared commitment to continue working together to advance the cooperation in sectors of health, nutrition, digital transformation and larger socio-economic development of the country.
