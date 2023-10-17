Open Menu

PM Seeks Kenyan President’s Facilitation Over Investigation Of Journalist Arshad Sharif’s Murder

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 17, 2023 | 01:20 PM

PM seeks Kenyan president’s facilitation over investigation of journalist Arshad Sharif’s murder

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday sought facilitation from Kenyan President Dr William Ruto over the finalization of the investigation into the murder of Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif.

Journalist and news anchor Arshad Sharif was shot dead last year on October 23 during his stay in Kenya.

“The prime minister requested the Kenyan President for facilitation and finalization of the report of Special Joint Investigation Team in the murder case of late Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif,” the PM Office said in a statement following the meeting of the two leaders in China.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 3rd Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation being held in Beijing, China.

PM Kakar and the Kenyan president discussed bilateral cooperation in diverse fields and reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing bilateral relations in areas of trade, investment, education and people-to-people contacts.

Both leaders emphasized the importance of economic cooperation and agreed to enhance engagement to realize the true potential of bilateral trade.

PM Kakar said as a fellow member of the Belt and Road Initiative, Pakistan would like to enhance collaboration with other BRI member countries including Kenya to identify and develop new projects and initiatives.

“This commitment underscores Pakistan's dedication to furthering development and shared prosperity through increased cooperation and partnerships,” he said.

President Dr. William Ruto echoed the sentiments and expressed his country's interest in learning from Pakistan's expertise in sectors like agriculture and healthcare.

PM Kakar extended an invitation to the President of Kenya to visit Pakistan at an early date, which was accepted by him. He also invited the Prime Minister to visit Kenya at his earliest convenience. It was agreed that the visits would be finalized through diplomatic channels.

Related Topics

Pakistan Dead Murder Prime Minister Education China Agriculture Visit Road Beijing Kenya October From

Recent Stories

vivo Introduces V29 5G and V29e 5G in Pakistan wit ..

Vivo Introduces V29 5G and V29e 5G in Pakistan with Innovative Smart Aura Light ..

3 minutes ago
 KEZAD Group wins UN Investment Promotion Award for ..

KEZAD Group wins UN Investment Promotion Award for 2023

15 minutes ago
 GULFNAV announces net profit of AED35 million for ..

GULFNAV announces net profit of AED35 million for M9 2023

1 hour ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 15 South Africa Vs. N ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 15 South Africa Vs. Netherlands, Live Score, Histor ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 October 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2023

5 hours ago
Farrukh quits PTI in response to his conscience, s ..

Farrukh quits PTI in response to his conscience, says Pakistan Muslim League-Naw ..

14 hours ago
 UAE and Pakistan to expand bilateral cooperation i ..

UAE and Pakistan to expand bilateral cooperation in Information Technology speci ..

14 hours ago
 Inauguration of Pakistan Pavilion at GITEX Global ..

Inauguration of Pakistan Pavilion at GITEX Global at World Trade Centre Dubai

14 hours ago
 Pakistan has immense investment potential that req ..

Pakistan has immense investment potential that requires more projection: Secreta ..

14 hours ago
 Eight including woman, children injured in blast

Eight including woman, children injured in blast

14 hours ago
 BDA providing one-window operation facility to ind ..

BDA providing one-window operation facility to industrialist for latest ship bre ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From World