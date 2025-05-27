- Home
PM Sharif, President Aliyev Underscore Coordinated Efforts To Promote Regional Stability,mutual Prosperity
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2025 | 10:26 PM
LACHIN-AZERBAIJAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Prime Minister, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, and President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev on Tuesday during a bilateral meeting underscored the importance of coordinated efforts to promote regional stability, mutual prosperity, and principled positions on key international issues.
The prime minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, held a bilateral meeting with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, in the city of Lachin, a Prime Minister's Office news release said.
The meeting took place on the eve of the Trilateral meeting of Pakistan, Azerbaijan and Türkiye that would take place on Azerbaijan’s Independence Day, adding a symbolic dimension to the exchange between the two leaders. The Prime Minister conveyed warm felicitations to President Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan on this important national occasion.
The prime minister emphasized that people of both countries enjoy an eternal bond of friendship.
The prime minister thanked Azerbaijan for its steadfast support during the recent Pakistan-India confrontation, in the face of Indian provocation and acknowledged the public expressions of solidarity from both the leadership and the people of brotherly Azerbaijan.
He said that people of Azerbaijan celebrated the success of Pakistan in Marka-e-Haq against India.
During the meeting, the two leaders reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral relations and expressed satisfaction over the upward trajectory of political, economic, defence, and cultural cooperation between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.
They reaffirmed their shared commitment to diversifying the strategic partnership through investment in mutually beneficial avenues. The prime minister reiterated that both the countries had stood by each other on every occasion and would continue to do so.
Azerbaijan side agreed to exchange of delegations with regard to progress in investment of Azerbaijan in Pakistan. In this regard delegation level talks will be organized very soon.
The prime minister noted that holding this meeting in Lachin, a city that reflects Azerbaijan’s journey of resilience and restoration, carries deep symbolic and emotional significance for both sides.
The meeting concluded with both leaders reaffirming their commitment to the deepening of the Pakistan-Azerbaijan partnership and working closely to further advance shared objectives at the bilateral and regional levels.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Chief of the Army Staff, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Atta Ullah Tarrar and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi were also present.
