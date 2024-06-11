PM Shehbaz accorded high-level reception during official visit of China: Lin Jian

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was accorded a high-level reception during his five-day official visit of China, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Lin Jian said on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid an official visit to China from June 4 to 8. It was his first visit to China after he took over as prime minister for the second term and the Chinese side gave him high-level reception, he said during his regular briefing in response to question about the PM Shehbaz visit.

President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang and Chairman of Standing Committee, National People Congress (NPC) Zhao Leji met and held talks with him respectively, he added.

Lin Jian said that the leaders of the two countries exchanged in-depth views on China-Pakistan relations and issues of common concern, and provided strategic guidance for the development of China-Pakistan relations.

President Xi Jinping stressed that the China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership has been continuously deepened, with a solid public opinion foundation, strong endogenous driving force and broad development prospects, he added.

He said that the Chinese side is willing to firmly support Pakistan, tighten the ties of cooperation, deepen strategic coordination, and accelerate the construction of a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era.

During the meeting, PM Shehbaz said that no force can shake the ironclad friendship between China and Pakistan, and Pakistan will unswervingly be China most reliable friend and partner.

Both sides agreed that they will continue to give each other firm support on issues involving their respective core interests and major concerns, he added.

The spokesperson said that the two sides highly appreciated the positive role of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor in promoting Pakistan national development and improving the welfare of the Pakistani people.

They are willing to promote the high-quality joint construction of the Belt and Road and Pakistan development plan, carry out practical cooperation in various fields in accordance with local conditions, and promote the high-quality joint construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor to go deeper and more practical, with the creation of an upgraded version of the CPEC as the center, so as to better help Pakistan economic and social development.

The Pakistani government, he said, once again expressed deep condolences to the Chinese personnel who died in the March 26Dasu terrorist attack, emphasizing that it will resolutely crack down on and severely punish the terrorists involved in the case, and take practical and effective measures to ensure the safety of Chinese personnel, projects and institutions in Pakistan.

The Pakistani side stated that President Xi Jinping foresight and outstanding leadership have been sincerely admired and highly praised by the people of Pakistan and the world.

President Xi Jinping proposal to jointly build the Belt and Road Initiative and the three major global initiatives with an eye on the well-being of all mankind have provided strategic guidance for promoting world peace, security, development and prosperity. Pakistan highly appreciates and fully supports it, he added.

Lin Jian said that the two sides agreed to continue to strengthen cooperation and coordination within various international multilateral mechanisms, jointly promote an equal and orderly world multi polarization and inclusive economic globalization, and jointly safeguard the common interests of the vast number of developing countries and international fairness and justice.

He highlighted that during the visit, the two sides signed 23 cooperation documents on the CPEC, transportation infrastructure, agriculture, industry, intergovernmental assistance, market supervision, geographic surveying and mapping, media, film and television, etc.

During this visit, Prime Minister Shehbaz also visited Shenzhen, and other cities and spoke highly of the achievements made in China economic and social development and expressed his willingness to strengthen exchanges of experience in governance with China, he added.