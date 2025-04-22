PM Shehbaz Arrives In Ankara On Two-day Visit To Turkiye
Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2025 | 08:04 PM
ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday arrived here on a two-day visit to Turkiye, at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Upon his arrival at Esenboga Airport in Ankara, the prime minister was warmly received by Turkish Minister of Defense Yasar Guler, Deputy Governor of Ankara Zafer Orhan, President of the Pakistan-Turkiye Cultural Association Burhan Kayaturk, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Turkiye Yousaf Junaid, senior Turkish government officials, and members of the Pakistani diplomatic mission based in Ankara.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi are part of the prime Minister's delegation.
The visit aims to further strengthen bilateral relations and enhance cooperation in key sectors including trade, investment, defense, and regional issues.
During the visit, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to hold a one-on-one meeting with President Erdogan. The two leaders will exchange views on expanding bilateral cooperation and discuss pressing regional and global developments.
He will meet with prominent Turkish investors and business leaders to promote trade and economic collaboration between the two nations.
After landing in Ankara, the prime minister wrote on his official X timeline, "Just landed in Ankara. Looking forward to meeting my dear brother President Recep Tayyip Erdogan this evening."
He added that Pakistan and Turkiye shared a unique and historic bond, deeply etched in the hearts of its people. "United by trust and shared values, we carry a common vision for peace, progress, and prosperity — a partnership that has stood the test of time and continues to grow stronger with each passing day," PM Shehbaz said.
