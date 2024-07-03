Open Menu

PM Shehbaz Arrives In Astana, Warmly Welcomed

Sumaira FH Published July 03, 2024 | 04:10 PM

ASTANA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Astana, Kazakhstan's capital, on Wednesday to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Council of Heads of State (CHS) and SCO Plus summits.

On his arrival at Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport, the prime minister was warmly received by Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov, Deputy Prime Minister Alibek Bekayev, Ambassador of Pakistan to Kazakhstan Nauman Bashir, and other diplomatic personnel.

The prime minister will participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Council of Heads of State (CHS) and SCO Plus summits in Astana, Kazakhstan on July 3 and 4.

Additionally, he will also engage in meetings with other leaders attending the summit.

