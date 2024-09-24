Open Menu

PM Shehbaz Arrives In New York To Lead Pakistan's Delegation At UNGA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 24, 2024 | 04:10 AM

PM Shehbaz arrives in New York to lead Pakistan's delegation at UNGA

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in New York Monday evening to lead Pakistan's delegation at the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), which opens on Tuesday.

The prime minister will go through a hectic schedule during his five-day visit.

More than 130 world leaders are set to attend the annual event.

PM Shehbaz Sharif will address the 193-member General Assembly on Sept 27.

Massive security measures are in place in and around the UN complex for the Assembly's high-level debate from Sept 24 to 28.

Before he departed from Islamabad to London last week, PM Shehbaz Sharif said in a post on X that he would “present Pakistan’s perspective to the world, advocate our interests, and strengthen international partnerships.”

The prime minister is also set to address several summit meetings, including the ‘high-level meeting on existential threat posed by sea-level rise’, ‘SDG Moment 2024’, and the UN Security Council’s open debate on ‘Leadership for Peace’.

During his visit, PM Shehbaz will highlight the impacts of climate change on countries; Pakistan’s sacrifices in its fight against terrorism; challenges faced by the debt-burdened countries; India’s occupation of Kashmir; and the ongoing genocide of Palestinians by Israeli occupation forces.

The prime minister will interact with members of the US-Pakistan business Council and Pakistani bankers to apprise them of his government’s pro-business and investment policies.

Additionally, he is set to meet with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres; presidents of the UN General Assembly, European Commission, and the World Bank; Bill Gates; and International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

In a scheduled meeting with Palestinian President Mehmood Abbas, PM Shehbaz will consult on ways to persuade the international community to accelerate its efforts to end Israel’s oppression of Palestine.

The prime minister will also attend a luncheon reception by Sultan of Brunei Darussalam Hassanal Bolkiah on the completion of 40 years of his country’s UN membership, as well as a dinner reception by Chief Advisor of Bangladesh Dr Muhammad Yunus to mark 50 years of his country’s UN membership.

He will also have a one-on-one meeting with Dr Yunus as the relations between Bangladesh and Pakistan have dramatically improved following the ouster of Sheikh Hasina, the former prime minister.

Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar, Federal education and Professional Training Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, and Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatemi are members of the prime minister to delegation.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Prime Minister World Bangladesh United Nations Business Israel Palestine Education Khalid Maqbool Visit London Lead New York Brunei Post Event From Government

Recent Stories

Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice ..

Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine

10 hours ago
 Indian actors support screening of “The Legend o ..

Indian actors support screening of “The Legend of Maula Jatt” at local cinem ..

10 hours ago
 SC Justice Alexandre de Moraes gives social media ..

SC Justice Alexandre de Moraes gives social media platform time to file addition ..

10 hours ago
 Govt orders IPPs to cancel power agreements or fac ..

Govt orders IPPs to cancel power agreements or face consequences

10 hours ago
 Nurpur Lions fined for slow over-rate

Nurpur Lions fined for slow over-rate

11 hours ago
 Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup playoff stage to ..

Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup playoff stage to begin tomorrow

11 hours ago
The Revolution of Smartphone Design Technology

The Revolution of Smartphone Design Technology

11 hours ago
 PSI Pakistan appoints Bond Advertising as its agen ..

PSI Pakistan appoints Bond Advertising as its agency partner of choice

11 hours ago
 Appointment of Lt Gen Mohammad Asim Malik as DGISI ..

Appointment of Lt Gen Mohammad Asim Malik as DGISI is very welcome for the patri ..

11 hours ago
 Capture Life's Moments with Unmatched Clarity: Inf ..

Capture Life's Moments with Unmatched Clarity: Infinix ZERO 40 Unveiled

11 hours ago
 Lt Gen Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief

Lt Gen Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief

14 hours ago
 Wahab shares interesting story about past friendsh ..

Wahab shares interesting story about past friendship between Shoaib Akhtar and K ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From World