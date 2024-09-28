PM Shehbaz attends US president’s reception

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif attended a reception hosted by United States President Joe Biden in the honor of the heads of government participating in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session.

President Biden and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met during the reception.

Both the leaders expressed good wishes for each other. The heads of state of other countries also attended the dinner.