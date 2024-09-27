Open Menu

PM Shehbaz Calls For Enhanced Investment, Trade Ties With The US

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 27, 2024 | 04:10 PM

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized his government's commitment to strengthening trade and investment ties between Pakistan and the United States during a meeting with a delegation from the US-Pakistan Business Council in New York on Friday.

Addressing the delegation, which included the president, senior officials, and corporate leaders from leading US companies, he expressed a strong desire to attract American investments in key sectors to foster growth and prosperity.

During his remarks, the prime minister highlighted the government’s focus on improving the ease of doing business in Pakistan, noting that gathering insights from the corporate sector is a top priority.

He introduced the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), a high-level, one-stop agency designed to assist foreign investors in planning and executing projects in four critical areas: agriculture, information technology, energy, and mining.

He explained that the SIFC aims to enhance investor confidence and expedite project implementation through tailored solutions and demand-driven support.

The prime minister identified several sectors in Pakistan's economy—particularly agriculture, the tech sector (including fintech), pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, and mining—where US companies could take advantage of favorable government policies and engage in mutually beneficial projects.

Attendees included prominent representatives of US investors in Pakistan, such as John Murphy, Senior Vice President and Head of International at the US Chamber of Commerce; Esperanza Jelalian, President of the US-Pakistan Business Council; and Steven Kobos, President and CEO of Excelerate Energy. Other notable participants came from PepsiCo, TRG Pakistan, Mastercard, Procter & Gamble, Illumina, and Abbott.

In her remarks, Ms. Jelalian noted that Pakistan is a favored destination for US investments and has significant potential. She mentioned that a USPBC delegation is being organized this year to explore additional investment opportunities in Pakistan.

The meeting concluded with an interactive discussion, during which the prime minister addressed various questions from representatives of US enterprises.

