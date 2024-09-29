Open Menu

PM Shehbaz Congratulates Maulana Fazlur Rehman On Unopposed Election As JUI-F Chief

Faizan Hashmi Published September 29, 2024 | 07:30 PM

PM Shehbaz congratulates Maulana Fazlur Rehman on unopposed election as JUI-F chief

LONDON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on Sunday extended his congratulations to Maulana Fazlur Rehman on his unanimous and unopposed election as president of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) for the upcoming five-year term.

In his congratulatory message, the prime minister remarked that under Maulana Fazlur Rehman's leadership, JUI-F has always effectively represented the people.

The prime minister emphasized that Maulana Fazlur Rehman's election as the head of JUI-F will foster democratic values, also acknowledging his significant role in reinforcing the supremacy of Parliament in the country.

The prime minister expressed confidence that Maulana Fazlur Rehman's leadership and vision would undoubtedly elevate Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) to new heights.

Meanwhile, the prime minister also congratulated Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri on his election as the General Secretary of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl).

Related Topics

Election Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Parliament Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024

11 hours ago
 Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled fo ..

Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled for Sept 30

22 hours ago
 JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbol ..

JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah

22 hours ago
 BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in N ..

BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in North Waziristan

22 hours ago
 Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperatio ..

Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperation in key areas

22 hours ago
PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, ..

PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, Salman Akram Raja into custod ..

22 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ d ..

KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ defiance

23 hours ago
 Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israe ..

Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack

1 day ago
 Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi ..

Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan

1 day ago
 PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, en ..

PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..

1 day ago

More Stories From World