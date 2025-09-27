PM Shehbaz departs from New York after leading Pakistan delegation to UNGA

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif left for London Thursday evening on his way back home after a hectic week-long visit to the United States during which he led the Pakistan delegation to the 80th session of the United General Assembly.

The prime minister also visited Washington where he met US President Donald Trump at the White House, a meeting in which the Pakistan Army Chief of Staff, Field Marshal Syed Asif Munir, joined him.

He was seen off at the airport by Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, the permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN, and Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, the enjoy to the United States, as well as senior officials of the Pakistani Mission and Consulate General.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Ishaq Dar, and Information Minister Attaullah Tarar also departed with the prime minister.

This was PM Shehbaz's third time to head the Pakistani delegation to the 193-member Assembly.

Before his departure, he addressed the General Assembly, outlining Pakistan's position on a wide range of issues on the Assembly agenda.

In his address, noted for its depth and sweep, he said that Pakistan would always stand for peace, justice, and development – for a reinvigorated UN, and, for cooperative multilateralism, that was fair and inclusive, and delivered for all.

During his visit, the prime minister also had back-to-back meetings with world leaders, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and heads of international financial institutions, discussing challenges facing Pakistan and his government efforts to overcome them.

