PM Shehbaz Given A Guard Of Honour At Azerbaijan Presidential Palace

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2025 | 07:55 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday was given a guard of honor as he arrived at the Zagulba Presidential Palace to hold a bilateral meeting and delegation-level talks with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday was given a guard of honor as he arrived at the Zagulba Presidential Palace to hold a bilateral meeting and delegation-level talks with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

As the prime minister arrived at the venue of the formal welcome reception, President Aliyev warmly received him.

Prime Minister Shehbaz, along with a high-level delegation, is on a two-day official visit here at the invitation of President Ilham Aliyev. This is the prime minister's second visit to the country since assuming office in March 2024.

The national anthems of Pakistan and Azerbaijan were played before a guard of honor by the contingents of the Azerbaijan armed forces.

Later, both leaders proceeded to the bilateral meeting which will follow the delegation-level talks to discuss areas of mutual interest and cooperation.

They will also witness a ceremony to sign Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements aimed at strengthening the bilateral relations.

