PM Shehbaz given a guard of honour in Tashkent

TASHKENT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday was accorded a guard of honour as he arrived at the Tashkent Congress Center to meet President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and hold the delegation-level talks.

As the prime minister arrived at the venue of the formal welcome reception, the Uzbek president warmly received him.

The national anthems of Pakistan and Uzbekistan were played, which followed the guard of honour by the smartly-turned out contingents of the Uzbek armed forces which the prime minister reviewed along with President Mirziyoyev.

Later, both President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif introduced their respective delegations to each other before proceeding to the bilateral meeting and the delegation-level talks.

The discussions will focus on enhancing cooperation between Uzbekistan and Pakistan in regional connectivity, trade, investment, energy, defense, security, regional stability, and education.

The prime minister who arrived here Tuesday on a two-day official visit, is accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, Minister for Investment and Privatization Abdul Aleem Khan, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatemi.

Later in the day, both sides will sign Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements on bilateral cooperation.

The prime minister will address a Pakistan-Uzbekistan business Forum aimed at boosting bilateral trade and investment ties.

Besides, he will visit the Techno Park in Tashkent to observe Uzbekistan’s construction industry.