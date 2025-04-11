Open Menu

PM Shehbaz Given Guard Of Honor At Belarus Independence Palace

Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2025 | 01:10 PM



MINSK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday was given a guard of honour at the Independence Palace of Belarus where he arrived to meet President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko.

As the prime minister arrived at the venue of the formal welcome reception, he was warmly received by President Lukashenko.

The national anthems of Pakistan and Belarus were played as both the prime minister and the Belarusian president stood at the salute dais.

The smartly turned out contingents of the Belarusian armed forces presented the guard of honor which the prime minister reviewed.

Later, both Prime Minister Shehbaz and President Lukashenko introduced their respective delegations to each other before proceeding to the bilateral meeting and the delegation-level talks.

